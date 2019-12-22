Chadron State College
CHADRON — Chadron State College has announced the names, 620 students who qualified for the institution’s Fall 2019 Dean’s List. The list consists, 322 students who earned at least a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours, coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
Area students who received honors:
Cheyenne Bacon, Ogallala; Derek Beckius, Paxton; Cassiddy Beeby, McCook; Hannah Brott, Hayes Center; Elizabeth Brown, Wilsonville; Jarret Buchholz, Arnold; Osiel Cano, Oshkosh; Zachary Carlson, Hyannis; Maddison Christiansen, Oshkosh; Carlie Collier, Dunning; Lydia Connell, Arnold; Bryan Denton, North Platte; Morgan Fawver, McCook; Joseph Fischer, Sutherland; Sara Ford, Cody; Brook Jamison, Ashby; Brett Jones, Curtis; Logan Loker, McCook; Tacie Lucas, North Platte; Jeremy Martin, Sutherland; Chad McPeak, Valentine; Jill Miller, Brady; James Mills, Ansley; Zane Musgrave, Bingham; Jordan Orr, Ogallala; Logan Paben, Stapleton; Jayden Philben, Ainsworth; Allie Portenier, Farnam; Ross Rochlitz, Lewellen; Emmit Rosentrater, Paxton; Collin Sanders, Merriman; Treyvin Schlueter, Wood Lake; Michaela Schultis, Tryon; Hannah Smith, Broken Bow; Hope Stone, Maywood.
CHADRON — Chadron State College has announced the names of 298 students who qualified for the institution’s Fall 2019 President’s List. It consists of students with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
Area students who received honors:
Ashley Anderson, Ashby; Cameron Anderson-McClintock, Elsie; Theresa Barnhart, Lewellen; Natalie Boyd, Stratton; Jennifer Boyer, Stapleton; Makayla Brown, Hershey; Olivia Bryant, Anselmo; Emily Bukaske, Valentine; Jaime Burkink, Gothenburg; Kelsey Channer, Arthur; Ryan Christensen, Ogallala; Mackenzie Dahlberg, Thedford; Shayla Dockweiler, Oconto; Peyton Flack, Maywood; Elizabeth Fletcher, North Platte; Natalie G’Schwind, Callaway; Abigail Goosey, Tryon; Kimberli Harmon, North Platte; Ashley Heelan, Lewellen; Dawson Helmer, Arthur; Dillon Higgins, Gothenburg; Josee Hotz, Gothenburg; Brennann Jackson, Valentine; Abigail Kring, North Platte; Amanda Kroeger, Ogallala; Mercy Maunu, Valentine; Brittni McCully, Mullen; Tori Meschke, Broken Bow; JoAnn Neel, McCook; Terri Osborn, Curtis; Mitchell Parish, North Platte; Emily Parker, Chadron; Gabrielle Rader, Lexington; Joel Schroeder, Paxton; Aubrey Schultis, Tryon; Steven Shields, Valentine; Hailey Snyder, Grant; Courtney Stegman, Oshkosh; Sydni Stevens, Ogallala; Colten Storer, Sutherland; Samantha Stowell, Callaway; Avery Taylor, Thedford; Jamie Wade, North Platte; Caden Waitley, Grant, Neb; Karla Whipple, Cambridge.
