University of Nebraska Medical Center
OMAHA — The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its fall 2019 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions of medical resonance imaging, medical laboratory science and radiography.
To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20% of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Dental students must be in the top 10 percent of their class for the semester.
Area students:
College of Nursing Omaha Division
North Platte: Jaclyn Paloucek.
College of Nursing Kearney Division
North Platte: Kamrin Stacy.
College of Nursing Lincoln Division
Broken Bow: KyAna McCandless Stewart.
North Platte: Taylor Johnson.
Sutherland: Joslyn Burke, Malinda Harvey.
College of Nursing West Nebraska Division (Scottsbluff)
Stapleton: Hannah Harwager.
College of Dentistry
Dentistry
Cozad: Amanda German.
McCook: Isaac Langan.
College of Pharmacy
Broken Bow: Andrew Flint.
McCook: Megan Vetrovsky.
Chadron State College
CHADRON — Olivia Bryant of Anselmo and KayLynn Miller of Valentine were awarded scholarships at Chadron State College during the Fall 2019 semester.
