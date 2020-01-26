Northeast Community College
NORFOLK — Northeast Community College in Norfolk has released the President’s Honor List and Deans’ Honor List for both full and part-time students for the Fall 2019 Semester.
To be named to the President’s Honor List, students must earn a perfect grade point average of 4.0 and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Some 197 students made the President’s Full-time Honor List this past fall semester. Students named to the Deans’ Honor List must have earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Two-hundred-twelve students were named to the Deans’ Honor List.
Another 273 students named to the President’s Part-Time list attained a 4.0 grade point average while taking at least six credit hours, and 78 students named to the Deans’ Part-Time list earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above while taking at least six credit hours.
President’s Honor List
Following is a list of students, and their respective hometowns, named to the President’s Honor List for full-time students for the Fall 2019 Semester at Northeast Community College. These students earned a 4.0 grade point for at least 12 hours.
Broken Bow: Joel Myers; Gothenburg: Lauryn Cardenas; Lexington: Manuel Jimenez; McCook: Samuel Knoll, North Platte: Kathryn Greene; Stapleton: Nikki Boyer; Sutherland: Zachary McMillan.
Dean’s Honor List
The following is a list of students, and their respective hometowns, named to the Deans’ Honor List for full-time students for the Fall 2019 semester at Northeast Community College. These students attained a grade point average of 3.75 for the semester while being enrolled for at least 12 credit hours.
Broken Bow: Kirsten Staab; Cozad: Zachary Beckenhauer; Imperial: Hayley Vitosh.
Wayne State College
WAYNE — Wayne State College included more than 1,000 students on the dean’s list for exemplary academic achievement during the past semester. Students listed on the dean’s list are full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester. An asterisk (*) denotes a 4.0 GPA for the term.
Broken Bow: Keegan Clark*, Colten Eggleston*, Grayson Garey; Brule: Bethany Essink, Joseph Kenkel; Callaway: Lafeyette Loper*; Gothenburg: Morgan Cardenas, Emily Foley; North Platte: Sidney Brinker*, Jordyn Childears*, Taylor Kramer*, Austin Snyder; Oconto: Mitchell Burnett; Ogallala: Audrey Worthing*.
Augustana University
SIOUX FALLS, SD — Augustana University announced that Taryn Adams of Valentine has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above.
University of Nebraska at Omaha
OMAHA — Roughly 4,500 students are being recognized for their academic achievements during the Fall 2019 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) with inclusion on the Chancellor’s and/or Dean’s List.
Students who qualified for the Chancellor’s List earned a grade point average of 4.0 for courses taken at UNO during the Fall 2019 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.
Students who qualified for the Dean’s List earned a GPA of 3.5 or better for courses taken at UNO during the Fall 2019 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.
Chancellor’s List
Broken Bow: Lauren Vanlaningham.
Gothenburg: Kylee Beyea, Alexis Boyd, Joshua Franzen, Aaron Whiting.
Lexington: Darlene Gomez, Edvin Ortiz.
McCook: Erik Eiler, Kasey Hahn.
Ogallala: Ashley Beamon, Matthew Smith.
Dean’s List
Brady: Jared Most.
Callaway: Vayle Berger.
Cozad: Kaitlyn Spaulding, Jovi Cervantes, Maxton Carlos, Jose Alvidrez.
Eustis: Helen Jurjens.
Gothenburg: Madeline Daup, Grace Aden.
Hershey: Chandler Pederson.
Lexington: Damian Ramirez, Jacqueline Martinez, Riley Dirgo, Blake Casper, Joel Burkholder.
McCook: Nicholas Wolvin, Spencer Reiners, Halie Lindquist, Gavyn Klein.
North Platte: Eric Welch, David Mata, Bailey Hiser, Quincey Epley.
Wisconsin Lutheran College
MILWAUKEE — Isaac Ganoung, of Halsey, a freshman, has been named to the college’s Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. Isaac is a graduate of Nebraska Lutheran High School.
To be eligible for Dean’s List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.