University of Nebraska at Kearney
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and a 2.0 for a “C.”
Area students:
Anselmo: Mattie Bumgarner; Jalea Chandler; Megan Christen; Jesica Spanel.
Arnold: Bobbi Barnes; Ashton Weinman.
Arthur: Brenna Larsen; Mallory Morrell; Joshua Powers; Alexandria Trimble.
Benkelman: Nicole Kent; Adalene Krutsinger.
Brady: Madison Barner.
Broken Bow: Tanner Butler; Delani Haines; Kaytlyn Nienaber; Samuel Schendt; Ashley Schnase; Weston Walz; Ellie Wells.
Callaway: Erin Johnson; Mikayla McFate; Savannah Weverka.
Chappell: Jaden Criswell; Keith Everitt.
Cozad: Kaylei Becker; Jessica Beisner; Cydney Christner; Valeria Estrada; Klint Gill; Erin Green; Adelyne Hergenrader; Blake Hoffmaster; Carissa Jensen; Kaylea Kolbo; Tia Montgomery; Alynne Myer; Bayleigh Nemeth; Kathy Pearson; Garrett Savick; Isabel Schaefer; Taraesa Sumrall.
Dunning: Keesha Albrecht; Brayden Rhoades; Taylor Rhoades.
Elwood: Katherine Kleine.
Eustis: Leigh Lehmann.
Gothenburg: Hannah Anderson; Amber Brown; Madison Gilg; Sarah Habe; Britney Hicken; Natalie Kennicutt; Amanda Larson; Evan Olson; Zander Paulson; Chaseton Roberts; Jill Smith; Preston Smith; Lauren Waskowiak.
Grant: Kadie Hanson; Jessica Klingelhoefer; Caden Picquet; Sydney Wilson.
Hayes Center: Kasey Clifford.
Hershey: Joshua Blaesi; Tehya Eckhoff.
Imperial: Abigail Almanza; Karsen Klooz; Indy Smith; Rose Sullivan.
Indianola: Andrew Lepper; Michael Lord.
Lexington: Jenifer Acevedo Barrios; Alejandra Adame-Lopez; Daniel Alvarez; Jessica Ambriz; Cheily Arreola; Ashlee Barrientos; Mark Barrientos; Javier Betancourt Diaz de Leon; Lucia Castro; Guadalupe Chavez; Everardo Corona; Victoria Fattig; Jennifer Flores; Ashley Garcia Alegria; Christopher Gomez; Adrian Gomez Ramos; Darlyn Gonzalez Munoz; Nayely Guido-Vargas; Tyler Jacobs; Abel Juan; Catalina Laguna-Ramirez; Erick Leiva-Lopez; Kobe Lo; Vanessa Lo; Rosmy Lopez; Micaela Lopez-Perez; Jonathan Madison; Brayan Martinez; Karina Martinez; Hector Melendez; Evan Neben; Austin Probasco; Jesus Ramirez Ramirez; Preston Ripp; Danielle Rivera; Regina Robles Marquez; Kaitlyn Rodriguez; David Rodriguez-Cuara; Paola Romero; Maria Ruiz; Yailin Santoyo Garcia; Angelica Tapia Estrada; Sarah Tracy; Jesus Valencia-Godoy; Stephanie Vielmas-Duarte; Bodin Wilson; Cole Zima.
Maxwell: Connor Gosnell; Kylee Meyer.
McCook: Racquel Bird; Kelcie Burke; Macy Hill; Celie Moore; Tiara Schmidt; Mackenzie Smith; Mollie Tate.
Mullen: Lane Edis; Grace Vinton.
North Platte: Emily Ady; Gentry Barner; Tarissa Biere; Cassandra Brown; Haley Burford; Nicholas Bussard; Jacob Cahill; Brianna Callendar; Stephanie Cassara; Mollie Combs; Cade Cox; Evan DeKok; Cassidy Eggers; Alyssa Empfield; Larren Fear; Brandi Fisher; Morgan Guernsey; Jakob Gutschenritter; Jonathan Hastings; Mandi Hatch; Tyler Heiss; Skylar Herrick; Jessica Hess; Cory Holsapple; Ashley Husemoller; Josie Koubek; Kaleigh Kummer; Samantha Mason; Taylin McCreery; Kimberlee Miller; Zachary Ochsner; Patrick ONeill; Tanner Ostrander; Caitlynn Peterson; Ethan Plummer; Hunter Rathjen; Allissa Reinhard; Emma Seward; Jessica Slattery; Bailey Smith; Vanessa Smith; Nathan Snider; Jonathan Spradlin; Greggory Stoner; Micah Swedberg; Erica Whipple; Elle White; Austin Wilson; Sarah Woodhead; December Wright; Crysta Yenni.
Ogallala: Trevor Edwards; DeVere Larington; Jordan McCormick; Shelby McDowell; Guadalupe Perez; Cameron Raffaeli; Jacob Van Laningham.
Paxton: William Babbitt; Taylor Mullen-Beck.
Sutherland: Kelsey Folchert; Madison McMillan.
Thedford: Cailyn Jameson; Kyra Miles.
Wellfleet: Jacob Korinek.
Hastings College
Hastings College has announced the Dean’s List for its fall 2019 semester. For the semester, 419 students from 21 states and 10 countries were named to the Dean’s List, with 256 students achieving a 4.0 grade point average.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 scale and be registered for full-time coursework.
Students with an asterisk by their name earned a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
Area students:
Benkelman: Aubrey Frederick.
Broken Bow: Samuel Duncan.
Paige Gajewski*, Travis Kleeb, Logan McCullough*, Ryan Nielsen.
Eustis: Samantha Jack.
Gothenburg: Patrick Hudson*, Kylie Koehler*.
Lexington: Trevor McKeone*.
McCook: Emily Arp, Caden Bortner*, Josiane Dominguez, Paxton Terry*.
Mullen: Allyson Ginkens*.
North Platte: Miranda Gerdes*, Avah Jacobson*, Jayda Paul*, Zachary Sweet.
Thedford: Marlee Taylor*.
Washburn University
TOPEKA, Kan. — Zoey Elliott of North Platte qualified for Washburn University’s President’s List for the fall 2019 semester. Students on the President’s List took at least 12 graded credits and achieved a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
Nearly 650 students qualified for the President’s List. Washburn University is proud of these students and their commitment to excellence.
Central Community College
Central Community College has announced the names of full-time students who earned spots on the President’s and Dean’s honor lists for the 2019 fall semester.
Students on the President’s Honor List earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while students on the Dean’s Honor List earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.
Callaway: Brittany Trumbull.
Cozad: Grace Cargill.
Hyannis: Sarah Monahan.
Lexington: Sharon Argueta-Gonzalez, Olympia Johnson, Liz Lauby, Daniel Novoa, Bryan Ortiz, Juan Ramirez And Nathan Seberger.
North Platte: Jack Mohr.
Paxton: Brylie Hahn.
Dean’s Honor List
Broken Bow: Leegha Kensell.
Callaway: Andrew Harrison.
Curtis: Coby Uhlig.
Elwood: Madison Clouse.
Imperial: Rylie Mintling.
Keystone: Jimmy Ryan.
Lexington: Clarissa Araujo, Yahaira Castellanos, Monica Corado, Cesar Gonzalez, Alvaro Mendoza and Isaias Pop.
Madrid: Jack Kennicutt.
Mccook: Joshua Carter and Kacee Samway.
North Platte: Mei Hou and Trent Reece.
Thedford: Jentri Sherman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.