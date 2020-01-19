Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture
CURTIS — Fourteen students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis had perfect 4.0 grade point averages for the fall semester.
An additional 51 Aggie students were named to the NCTA Honor Roll with a GPA of 3.5-3.99.
NCTA Deans List (4.0 GPA)
Elwood: Tiffany Dickau.
McDonald, Kan.: Alexandra Hazuka.
Lewiston: Cari Howell
Sutherland: Emily Kammerer.
Torrington, Wyo.: Dalton Keller.
Ord: Lillyanne Lewis.
Fort Collins, Colo.: Mariah Mulvey.
Holley, N.Y.: Alexis Penna.
Denton: Faith Spratlen.
Eltopia, Wash.: Jarrod Tuttle.
Funk: Paige Twohig.
Randolph: Addison Villwok.
Lincoln: Anna Whyman.
LeRoy, Kan.: Ashley Nicole Wright.
NCTA Dean’s Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 GPA)
Fallon, Nev.: Helen Albaugh.
North Platte: Krista Albers.
Curtis: Madalyn Anderson.
Fairbury: Trevin Arnold.
Scottsbluff: Ethan Aschenbrenner.
Gothenburg: Annie Bassett.
Randolph: Avery Bermel.
Waverly: Joli Brown.
Farnam: Chase Callahan.
Beaver Crossing: Andrew Cast.
Greenbush, Minn.: Caprice Christianson.
Newport: Ashley Connell.
Haigler: Angela Crouse.
Pine, Colo.: Shelby Dismuke.
Mullen: Jaci Edis.
Avoca: Rylee Ehmke.
Curtis: Trisha Fox.
Imperial: Cade Francis.
Nenzel: Courtney Galloway.
McCook: Jorge Gamboa.
Hastings: Jenna Garver.
Superior: Samantha Gray.
Lexington: Gilberto Herrera.
Lexington: Emily Hubbell.
Mitchell: Jacob Jenkins.
Hastings: Bailey Johnson.
Royal: Jo Cee Johnston.
Colorado Springs, Colo.: Michael Keeling.
Gothenburg: Jocelyn Kennicutt.
Oshkosh: Noah Lake.
Wood River: Taylor Lambrecht.
Luck, Wisc.: Erica Lumsden.
Bridgeport: Kohltin Lund.
Fairbury: Paige McKenzie.
Hershey: Clayton Monheiser.
Scottsbluff: Lauren Nichols.
White Lake, S.D.: Lucinda Overweg.
Lexington: Darcy Ramos Stewart.
Boelus: Darci Reimers.
Stratton: Elianna Sandberg.
Cambridge: Taylor Sayer.
Stanton: Amanda Schmidt.
Lincoln: Madison Schnase.
Harvard: Brianna Schuck.
Melbourne, Iowa: Morgan Schuh.
Ayr: Trenton Schumm.
Omaha: Jacqueline Sjulin.
Mullen: Matthew Stichka.
Hildreth: Bryce Tobiassen.
Phillipsburg, Kan.: Ashley Wells.
Cozad: Emmaly Wright.
Mid-Plains Community College
The following students qualified for the President’s List and Dean’s List during the 2019 fall term at Mid-Plains Community College. To make the President’s List, each student had to complete 12 or more applicable credit hours in college-level courses and maintain a grade point average (GPA) of 3.9 or greater on a 4.0 scale. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, they had to complete 12 or more applicable credit hours of college-level courses and maintain an overall grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 – 3.89 on a 4.0 scale.
President’s List
Nebraska
Anselmo: Luke Christen.
Brady: Colton Lovitt, Jessica Most.
Broken Bow: Audrey Larson, Mahala Sanchez.
Brule: Justin Candy, Emma Schrotberger.
Cambridge: Alexis Burke, Audrey Paisley, Aubri Ross.
Cozad: Tatiana Orozco.
Elwood: Jaycee Wooters.
Gering: Kelly Snelling.
Hershey: Caje Naranjo.
Imperial: Joel DaMoude, Wayne Musick.
Indianola: Dylan Hofman.
Kimball: Jacob Walker.
Lexington: Hana Brock, Weston Kunkee.
McCook: Wade Burkert, Kirstin Collicott, Madison Cooper, Deanne Crocker, Stephen Guthrie, Steven Keenportz, Tyler Lytle, Brittanie Nolan, Mary Osborne, Timothy Renner, Chantel Sawyer, Ethan Wilcox, Alexander Wolvin
Mullen: Jade Lovitt.
North Platte: David Banning, Alyssa Bergeron, Landon Blank, Noel Burrell, Tanner Collins, Micah Daily, Hannah Fitzpatrick, Molly Fitzpatrick, Haeley Folk, Danny Fourtner, Paula Fritz, Blayden Gilbert, Elizabeth Goentzel, Kali Renee Griesfeller, Colleen Griffin, Alessandra Haddan, Rachel Hatch, Matthew Haynes, Dawson Heinzen, Rainah Holm, Sungmoon Kim, Jenny Marie Lim, Elijah Malsbury, Aubyrne McClintock, Cooper McIntosh, Gabrielle Menghini, Duane Miller, Megan Morash, Angel Murphy, Peyton Neff, Peyton Negley, Jade Osborn, Lauren Pell, Dalton Prokop, Shane Roebuck, Bailey Roeder, Tanner Ruda, Amanda Smith, Aurora Storrer, Gary White, Ashtyn Winder, Kyle Zimbelman.
Oconto: Marshall Still.
Ogallala: Joshua Gill, Keegan Parker, Conner Stevens.
Ogallala: Jaedy Commins.
Paxton: Dalton Perlinger.
Sidney: Janay Brauer, Anna Trombetta.
Stapleton: Aspen Sullivan.
Sutherland: Norval Books, Dewey Davis, Erica Hopping, Mikaela Medina.
Thedford: Danya Mintle.
Trenton: Kyleigh Scott.
Venango: Valerie Perez.
Wallace: Austin Hanson.
Colorado
Ault: Melanie Fye.
Broomfield: Megan Hernandez-Belew.
Colorado Springs: Makenna Bodette.
Denver: Dehje Belmore.
Fleming: Bailey Chintala.
Granada: Austin Jensen.
Holly: Kallie Cathcart, Mercedes Rodriguez.
Nunn: Quinci Johnson.
Snyder: Amber Wolever.
Westminster: Caleb Eiguren.
Yuma: Taylor Hansen.
Florida
New Port Richey: Katie Cox.
Illinois
Quincy: Nicholas Wellman.
Kansas
Bird City: Walker Janicke.
Glade: Trenton Solida.
Oberlin: Tristen Davis.
Minnesota
Ulen: Brooklyn Spencer.
Oregon
West Linn: Kaitlin Niswanger.
Texas
Argyle: Calvashawn Darthard.
Mesquite: Jalyn Reagans.
Utah
Spanish Fork: Genevieve Hopkinson.
Washington
Monroe: Aiden Ferry.
Montesano: Cody Lakner.
Wyoming
Wheatland: Rudolph Zinsser.
International
Australia: Mark Zhang.
Germany: Deniz Sari.
Italy: Alice Midiri, Tommaso Mostarda.
Poland: Przemyslaw Zygmunciak.
Serbia: Danilo Matovic.
Spain: Paula Rosello Mateu, Carla Torrubia Cano.
Ukraine: Slavomyr Marchenko.
Dean’s List
Nebraska
Bartley: Simon Moore.
Big Springs: Alicia Brown.
Brady: Emery Swan.
Broken Bow: Gabriel Coon.
Cambridge: Eddie Jaeger, Teagan Kennel.
Champion: Madison Brown.
Cody: Grace Ford.
Cozad: Kolton Heins, Kaitlyn Kleinknecht.
Culbertson: Alexandria Erickson, Lydia Hagan, Derrek Mintling, Adelina Wilcox.
Curtis: Alexandria Ellermeier.
Danbury: Brett Soderlund.
Gothenburg: Mark Boson, Jordan Lewis, Haley Olsen-Cline, Jeremiah Peterson, Rusty Viter.
Grant: Aryn Seiler.
Hayes Center: Ethan Broker.
Imperial: Adelaide Maxwell.
Kearney: Makenzie Kollars.
Lexington: Cesar Venegas-Villezcas, Abbygayle Zerr.
Litchfield: Megan Slocum.
Maxwell: Emily Breinig.
McCook: Brayden Cribbs, Jeffrey Holthus, Beth Hoyt, Emily Ann Jacobs, Kyle Kinne, Adrienne LaBay, Emily Laurie, Dylan Lepper, Julia Lytle, Nicholas Macfee, Trevor Oberg, Rebecca O’Connor, Laurel Schmidt, Bria Noel Simmonds, Danielle Slaby, Elise Stevens, Sydney Stewart, Kaleb Taylor, Sydney Thompson, Kyle Van Pelt.
Mullen: Kaitlyn Crowe, Alysen Daniels, Courtney Rice.
North Platte: Haley Ablard, Emily Anderson, Maria Bergner, Nathan Dowhower, Emilee Gibson, Travis Halligan, Amanda Hanson, Leah Hengen, Caleb Horne, James Keller, McKynzie Kelsey, Madison Kleewein, Keegan Knott, Haiden Kreber, Tatum Lange, Nicholas Lemke, J’Naea Matlock, Maxwell McIntosh, Krystal Meyers, Autumn Miller, Ashleigh Olson, Derek Patterson, Jonathan Perkins, Sarah Phares, Elliott Purdy, Michael Richey, Sabrina Rivera, Kassandra Stahl, Curtis Tagwerker, Chesney Tatman, Gabriel Torrez, Tayler Trotta, Leannah Vasquez, Elizabeth Watson, Riley Wiese, Kade Wroot.
Ogallala: Allison Houser, Annaliese Huffman, Madison Mendoza.
Omaha: Connor McGonigal.
Ord: Chance Williams, Danielle Wray.
Orleans: Parker Ehrke.
Oxford: Jacinda Vollmer.
Paxton: Amanda Schure.
Sutherland: Makenzie Derr, Bonita Naughtin.
Trenton: Marian Carpenter, Jayda Dwyer.
Tryon: Caleb Goosey.
Valentine: Sheyenne Hammond, Emmy Nadeau.
Venango: Bryce Grothman.
Wallace: Bryon Henry.
Whitman: Hannah Phipps.
California
Long Beach: Paul Murchie.
Colorado
Delta: KC Carlson.
Denver: Emily Sanborn.
Granby: Kiera Barr.
Holyoke: Rebecca Owens.
Littleton: Joshua Haskins.
Longmont: Grace Morrow.
Milliken: Morganne Brown.
Thornton: Megan Blood-Smyth.
Weldona: Ruby Machado.
Wray: Jeron Lippert, Kedric Tufton.
Yuma: Tania Lerma.
Florida
St. Petersburg: Emily Joseph.
Indiana
Gary: Treasure McCrimon.
Maryland
District Heights: Annalise Radford-Tutt.
Oklahoma
Norman: Holden Hopkins.
Oregon
Springfield: Clarke Willis.
Texas
The Colony: Courtney Murrell.
The Woodlands: Zayne Watson.
Wyoming
Dayton: Angel Richards.
International
Turkey: Naci Akalin.
Spain: Nerea Jarandilla.
Montenegro: Boris Mugosa.
England: Niamh Kelshaw.
Canada: Kassandra Orr, Raheim Sullivan.
Australia: Jayden Bastow, Jaiden Holly.
Puerto Rico: Melwin Perez, Efrain Ruiz.
Concordia University
SEWARD — Concordia University named 263 students to its honors list for the fall 2019 semester. The following local students were named to the honors list:
Olivia Leising of Arapahoe.
Morgan Fritsch of Arnold.
Bailie Vanarsdall of Hershey.
Michelle Porath of Lexington.
Sarah Lewis of Mason City.
Eastern Wyoming College
The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students that are full time (12 or more credit hours) and achieve a 4.0 grade point average. To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must also be full time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5, but less than 4.0.
President’s Honor Roll
North Platte: Nathan Ostrander.
Dean’s Honor Roll
North Platte: Zebulon Burke.
Fort Hays State University
HAYS, Kan. — Local and area students from Nebraska are among the 1,596 named by deans at Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kan., to the Deans Honor Roll for the fall 2019 semester.
The Deans Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Virtual College students are eligible.
Area students
Callaway: Jordan Layne Rush is a senior majoring in elementary education.
Cozad: Graham Applegate is a senior majoring in management. Bryce Stephen Nemeth is a senior majoring in biology (pre-medical and pre-dentistry).
Eustis: Mickayla Jean Blender is a junior majoring in agriculture (animal science).
McCook: Bailey Marie Brown is a freshman majoring in nursing. Brenna Marie Erdman is a junior majoring in psychology. Lexi R. Gross is a junior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (digital media production and journalism). Luke Richard Lichty is a senior majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching). Tatum Lynn Radel is a junior majoring in elementary education. Abigail Nicole Soncksen is a junior majoring in health and human performance (sport and exercise therapy).
Mullen: Jessica Ann Starr is a junior majoring in agriculture (education).
North Platte: Craig William Freeburg is a sophomore majoring in computer science.
Ogallala: Mitchell Ryan Kihle is a junior majoring in accounting (public). Kira Sue Mestl is a sophomore majoring in radiologic technology. Rebecca Jo Nelson is a senior majoring in elementary education.
