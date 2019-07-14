University of Nebraska Medical Center

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring 2019 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions of magnetic resonance imaging, medical laboratory science and radiography.

To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20 percent of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. College of Dentistry students must be in the top 10 percent of their class for the semester.

Area students:

College of Nursing

Kearney Division

Arnold: Racheal Daigger.

Cozad: Payden Knudsen.

McCook: Riley Kotschwar.

College of Nursing

Lincoln Division

Dunning: Cassidy Hafer.

North Platte: Johnna Gifford, Taylor Johnson.

Ogallala: Jenna Paloucek.

Sutherland: Joslyn Burke, Malinda Foster.

College of Nursing Omaha Division

North Platte: Jaclyn Paloucek.

College of Nursing West Nebraska Division (Scottsbluff)

Hyannis: Shantel Lurz.

North Platte: Christina Yoshida.

College of Pharmacy

Broken Bow: Andrew Flint.

Gothenburg: Kaylee Todd.

College of Dentistry

Dentistry

Cozad: Amanda German.

College of Allied Health Professions

Radiography

Cozad: Erika Smith.

