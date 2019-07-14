University of Nebraska Medical Center
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring 2019 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions of magnetic resonance imaging, medical laboratory science and radiography.
To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20 percent of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. College of Dentistry students must be in the top 10 percent of their class for the semester.
Area students:
College of Nursing
Kearney Division
Arnold: Racheal Daigger.
Cozad: Payden Knudsen.
McCook: Riley Kotschwar.
College of Nursing
Lincoln Division
Dunning: Cassidy Hafer.
North Platte: Johnna Gifford, Taylor Johnson.
Ogallala: Jenna Paloucek.
Sutherland: Joslyn Burke, Malinda Foster.
College of Nursing Omaha Division
North Platte: Jaclyn Paloucek.
College of Nursing West Nebraska Division (Scottsbluff)
Hyannis: Shantel Lurz.
North Platte: Christina Yoshida.
College of Pharmacy
Broken Bow: Andrew Flint.
Gothenburg: Kaylee Todd.
College of Dentistry
Dentistry
Cozad: Amanda German.
College of Allied Health Professions
Radiography
Cozad: Erika Smith.