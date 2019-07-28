University of Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming lists 47 students from Nebraska on the 2019 spring semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.
The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.
Gothenburg: Logan R. Carlson; Delaney N. Harm.
McCook: Brandon Molcyk.
North Platte: Larissa Louann Hipp; Haley Elizabeth McKain.
Ogallala: Sophia Arensdorf; Easton M. Tuttle.
Ohio Christian University
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Nadia Haller has been named to the dean’s list at Ohio Christian University Adult & Graduate Studies Program for the fall 2018 semester.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 “graded” semester hours.