The following students qualified for the President’s List at Mid-Plains Community College during the 2020 spring term. To make the list, each student had to complete 12 or more applicable credit hours in college-level courses and maintain a grade point average (GPA) of 3.9 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
President’s List
Nebraska
Anselmo: Luke Christen.
Big Springs: Logan Osmera.
Brady: Colton Lovitt, Emery Swan.
Broken Bow: Mahala Sanchez.
Brule: Justin Candy.
Cambridge: Eddie Jaeger, Audrey Paisley.
Cozad: Kaitlyn Kleinknecht, Tatiana Orozco.
Culbertson: Kiera Barr, Suzette Dutcher, Adelina Wilcox.
Elwood: Jaycee Wooters.
Gothenburg: Mark Boson.
Grant: Christopher Terry.
Hershey: Caje Naranjo.
Imperial: Kent Silvester.
Indianola: Terasa Emmons, Dylan Hofman.
Kearney: Makenzie Kollars.
Lewellen: Shaun Swoboda.
Lexington: Hana Brock, Weston Kunkee.
McCook: Wade Burkert, Madison Cooper, Deanne Crocker, Stephen Guthrie, Kyle Kinne, Adrienne LaBay, Tyler Lytle, Nicholas Macfee, Brittanie Nolan, Rebecca O’Connor, Mary Osborne, Bria Simmonds, Ethan Wilcox, Alexander Wolvin.
Merna: Cynthia Huhman.
Mullen: Alysen Daniels.
North Platte: Blake Barner, Alyssa Bergeron, Ty Brouillette, Noel Burrell, Tanner Collins, Blayden Gilbert, Elizabeth Goentzel, Kali Griesfeller, Regan Gutschenritter, Matthew Haynes, Shayla Hecht, Caleb Horne, Stephanie Johnson, Adam Kelsey, McKynzie Kelsey, Sungmoon Kim, Nicholas Lemke, Jenny Lim, Jade Lovitt, Sophia Maizo, Gabrielle Menghini, Duane Miller, Megan Morash, Angel Murphy, Jade Osborn, Shane Roebuck, Megan Shannon, Jaylee Sheets, Sylvan Singh, Amanda Smith, Carlye Stoppkotte, Bryson Walker, Daniel Wardyn, David Wellnitz, Ashtyn Winder, Lucas Zimbelman.
Ogallala: McKenna Headley, Madison Mendoza, Conner Stevens.
Ord: Chance Williams, Wyatt Williams.
Paxton: Dalton Perlinger.
Sutherland: Dewey Davis, Erica Hopping, Bonita Naughtin.
Trenton: Jayda Dwyer, Kyleigh Scott.
Valentine: Sheyenne Hammond.
Venango: Valerie Perez.
Wauneta: Alejandra Almanza.
Colorado
Colorado Springs: Makenna Bodette.
Delta: KC Carlson.
Denver: Dehje Belmore, Emily Sanborn.
Granada: Austin Jensen
Holly: Kallie Cathcart, Mercedes Rodriguez.
La Junta: Mariah Struckmeyer.
Milliken: Morganne Brown.
Snyder: Amber Wolever.
Weldona: Ruby Valle Machado.
Wheat Ridge: Aurora Storrer.
Minnesota
Ulen: Brooklyn Spencer.
Nevada
Las Vegas: Justin Pearson.
Oregon
Bend: Melody Reilley.
Utah
Richfield: Kristen Mogan.
Spanish Fork: Genevieve Hopkinson.
Washington
Monroe: Aiden Ferry
Wyoming
Wheatland: Rudolph Zinsser.
Australia
Mark Zhang.
Bolivia
Maria Canedo.
Canada
British Columbia
Victoria: Erika McClung.
Quebec
Val-des-Monts: Anthony Moniz Kingsbury.
Germany
Koblenz: Deniz Sari.
Italy
Rome: Tommaso Mostarda.
Condove: Alice Midiri
Poland.
Włocławek: Przemyslaw Zygmunciak.
Spain
Barcelona: Paula Rosello-Mateu.
Ukraine
Kyiv: Slavomyr Marchenko.
Chadron State College
CHADRON — Chadron State College has announced the names of 306 students who qualified for the institution’s Spring 2020 President’s List. Students on the list have a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
Area President’s List honorees:
Ashley Anderson of Ashby; Cameron Anderson-McClintock of Elsie; Theresa Barnhart of Lewellen; Jadelyn Beyer of North Platte; Natalie Boyd of Stratton; Jennifer Boyer of Stapleton; Makayla Brown of Hershey; Olivia Bryant of Anselmo; Jarret Buchholz of Arnold; Jaime Burkink of Gothenburg; Ryan Christensen of Ogallala; Maddison Christiansen of Oshkosh; Carlie Collier of Dunning; Lydia Connell of Arnold; Mackenzie Dahlberg of Thedford; Celestina Dean of Oshkosh; Shayla Dockweiler of Oconto; Melissa Dodge of Oshkosh; Megan Dormann of Lisco; Gladys Einspahr of Ogallala; Peyton Flack of Maywood; Elizabeth Fletcher of North Platte; Natalie G’Schwind of Callaway; Austin George of Hershey; Abigail Goosey of Tryon; Kimberli Harmon of North Platte; Ashley Heelan of Lewellen; Dawson Helmer of Arthur; Josee Hotz of Gothenburg; Hunter Jolliffe of Wellfleet; Mackenzie Kovar of Ainsworth; Amanda Kroeger of Ogallala; Brittni McCully of Mullen; Tori Meschke of Broken Bow; James Mills of Ansley; JoAnn Neel of McCook; Mitchell Parish of North Platte; Karissa Parker of North Platte; Jayden Philben of Ainsworth; Allie Portenier of Farnam; Gabrielle Rader of Lexington; Grace Robison of Valentine; Ross Rochlitz of Lewellen; Emmit Rosentrater of Paxton; Treyvin Schlueter of Wood Lake; Joel Schroeder of Paxton; Michaela Schultis of Tryon; Courtney Stegman of Oshkosh; Mikaela Stephenson of Grant; Colten Storer of Sutherland; Avery Taylor of Thedford; Kaleb Taylor of McCook; Jordynn Simpson of North Platte.
CHADRON — Chadron State College has announced the names of 265 students who qualified for the institution’s Spring 2020 Dean’s List. These students met requirements for the Dean’s List by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
Area President’s List honorees:
Samuel Aanenson of Farnam; Derek Beckius of Paxton; Cassiddy Beeby of McCook; Hannah Brott of Hayes Center; Samantha Carfield of Trenton; Madison Coulter of Curtis; Gage Delimont of Ainsworth; Makayla Denbo of Ogallala; Hope Dowling of Lexington; Herschel Foster of Gothenburg; Gavin Harold of Sutherland; Brennann Jackson of Valentine; Brook Jamison of Ashby; Haley Jones of Mullen; John Klintworth of Moorefield; Tacie Lucas of North Platte; Mercy Maunu of Valentine; Kathleen McIntyre of North Platte; Terri Osborn of Curtis; Logan Paben of Stapleton; Jace Russman of Gothenburg; Collin Sanders of Merriman; Aubrey Schultis of Tryon; Steven Shields of Valentine; Trinity Shipley of Valentine; Caleb Smith of Broken Bow; Hannah Smith of Broken Bow; Hailey Snyder of Grant,; Hope Stone of Maywood; Jamie Wade of North Platte.
Hastings College
HASTINGS — Hastings College has announced the Dean’s List for its spring 2020 semester. For the semester, 390 students from 22 states and 11 countries were named to the Dean’s List.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 scale and be registered for full-time coursework.
Students with an asterisk by their name earned a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
Area honorees:
Broken Bow: Samuel Duncan*; Paige Gajewski*; Travis Kleeb; Logan McCullough*; Ryan Nielsen*.
Eustis: Erin Foster*; Samantha Jack*.
Gothenburg: Taelyn Alvarez; Patrick Hudson; Kylie Koehler*.
Hershey: Clay Frels*.
Lexington: Trevor McKeone*.
Mullen: Gideon Monette*.
North Platte: Miranda Gerdes*; Jayda Paul*.
Thedford: Marlee Taylor*.
Wisconsin Lutheran College
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Isaac Ganoung of Halsey, a sophomore, has been named to the college’s Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. Isaac is a graduate of Nebraska Lutheran High School.
To be eligible for Dean’s List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Wisconsin Lutheran College is an independent Christian college grounded in the liberal arts and located on the border of Milwaukee and Wauwatosa.
