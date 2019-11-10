Power receives Student of the Quarter honors
MILFORD — A number of students at Southeast Community College received Student of the Quarter honors at the Milford Campus during the 2019 Spring Quarter. Among those receiving the honors was Jessica Power of North Platte.
To be chosen as Student of the Quarter, instructors look at a number of qualifications, including grades, attitude and participation.
Lundy receives degree from University of Wyoming
The University of Wyoming accorded a Bachelor of General Studies degree upon Olivia P. Lundy of North Platte at the completion of the 2019 summer semester.
Brown named Project Strive/TRiO Student of the Month
CHADRON — Chadron State College student Makayla Brown of Hershey is the Project Strive/TRiO September 2019 Student of the Month. Brown is a junior majoring in social work and minoring in psychology and creative writing.
Each month, Project Strive/TRiO recognizes a participating student based on his or her work in the program and other activities on campus or in the community.
Parker part of CSC Social Work Class hosting conference on Hate
CHADRON — Emily Parker of North Platte is one of the students in Chadron State College’s Social Work 435 Class that hosted its annual conference Wednesday. The theme of the conference is “Hate: How it Preys on our Fears and Ignorance.” Registration is not required for the free conference and lunch will be provided.
Several speakers and CSC students will be sharing their personal experiences regarding hate throughout the day.
Two area students involved in CSC presentation of ‘Miss Julie’
CHADRON — Cheyenne Bacon of Oshkosh and Jarret Buchholz of Arnold are working on the Chadron State College production of “Miss Julie,” a naturalistic tragedy that will be performed Friday to Sunday. All performances start at 7:30 p.m., except the 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. Admission is free, but tickets for the Black Box Theatre presentation should be reserved online.
Melcher, Mullen earn degrees from WGU
SALT LAKE CITY — Gina Melcher and Rachel Mullen, both of North Platte, have earned degrees from Western Governors University.
The online, nonprofit university held its 71st (Cincinnati, Ohio); 72nd (Anaheim, California); 73rd (Salt Lake City, UT); and 74th (Seattle, Washington) commencement ceremonies in the spring and summer of this year to celebrate the recent graduation of more than 10,000 students from across the country.
Melcher earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing and Mullen earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
