University of Nebraska at Omaha
The University of Nebraska at Omaha hosted commencement for 600 graduates this August.
North Platte: Tyler Brooks, Master of Public Administration; Adam Engel, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in communication; Robert Rouch, Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering; Trevor Smith, Bachelor of Science in business administration.
Ogallala: Apryl Benedict, Master of Social Work.
UNMC students to begin health professions
The University of Nebraska Medical Center recently held ceremonies to signify the beginning of health professions for students in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, Scottsbluff and Norfolk. The students are enrolled in programs for medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry, the allied health professions and graduate studies.
Students in many of the programs receive white coats. Ceremonies were paid for in part by donations from UNMC alumni, faculty and friends.
College of Nursing Omaha Division
McCook: Faith Hansen.
Sutherland: Makayla Hecht.
College of Nursing Lincoln Division
Gothenburg: Ebony Anderson.
College of Nursing Kearney Division
Cozad: Alyssa Schneider.
Gothenburg: Sydney Gruber.
Lexington: Maria Garcia.
McCook: Jadyn Reynolds.
North Platte: Kamrin Stacy, Holly Wolcott.
Thedford: Tristan Haake.
College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk)
Cozad: Alison Arndt.
College of Medicine
Gothenburg: Rebecca Anderson, Remmy Rocha.
North Platte: Sarah French, Hannah Hays, Brittany Wordekemper.
College of Dentistry
McCook: Isaac Langan
North Platte: Kaitlynn Harvey.
Dental Hygiene
North Platte: Elizabeth Dowling.
College of Pharmacy
McCook: Megan Vetrovsky.
College of Allied Health Professions
Clinical Perfusion
North Platte: Dillon Wordekemper.
Magnetic Resonance Imaging
North Platte: Ryce Troyer.
Medical Laboratory Science
North Platte: Kelsey Abrahamson.
Medical Nutrition
Imperial: Tapainga Kahle.
Physical Therapy
Ogallala: Jensen Geisert.
Radiography
McCook: Hannah Kohl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.