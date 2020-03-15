Colton Lovitt has been named Business Student of the Month for March at North Platte Community College.
Lovitt graduated from Brady High School in 2018 and enrolled at NPCC because of its proximity to his home. He is currently studying business and accounting and is on track to graduate in May.
“NPCC allowed me to attend to my homelife while giving me a quality education to further pursue higher education,” Lovitt said. “The NPCC faculty has been wonderful and helped me tremendously when I needed it. NPCC was a great starting place for me.”
After graduation, Lovitt plans to transfer to the University of Nebraska at Kearney. His goal is to earn a Bachelor of Science in business administration degree with an accounting minor through UNK’s online program then obtain local employment.
NPCC accounting instructor Lynn Lupomech nominated Lovitt for the student of the month recognition. She has been impressed with his personality, genuineness, strong work ethic and time management skills.
“Colton is an excellent student,” said Lupomech. “He’s inquisitive and determined to learn and comprehend all course concepts. He shows up every day ready to learn and is engaged in classroom discussions. He’s also willing to help other students that might not understand the material as well as he does. Even though he has a lot of responsibilities, he doesn’t complain or make excuses. He continues to work hard and excel in all areas. Colton has the character and academic record to make him most deserving of this award.”
Outside of academics, Lovitt enjoys basketball.
His parents are Barry and Nikki Lovitt, of Brady.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.