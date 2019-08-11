August is National Immunization Awareness Month and this annual observance highlights the efforts of healthcare professionals to protect patients of all ages against vaccine-preventable diseases through on-time vaccination. Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska’s Immunization Program has been busy doing just that. With back-to-school clinics in addition to the regular Monday clinics, Mid continues to provide clinics to support the increased number of children and young adults needing vaccinations.
Regular immunization clinics are held in Lexington on the first and third Monday of every month.
To qualify for the Vaccines for Children clinics, youth must be between the ages of two months and 18 years old. In addition to age requirements, the patient must also meet one of the following eligibility criteria:
» Enrolled in Medicaid
» Uninsured: does not have health insurance
» American Indian or Alaskan Native
» Underinsured: has insurance that does not pay for vaccines
All childhood Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommended vaccines are available at our regular clinics.
For Vaccine for Adults clinics, patients must be 19 years of age or older.
To qualify, the individual must meet one of the following eligibility criteria:
» Uninsured: does not have health insurance
» Underinsured: has insurance that does not pay for vaccines
Vaccines for adults include Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, MMR, Diphtheria-Tetanus, Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis), Varicella, and Flu shots.
For more information about Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska or the Immunization Program, call 308-865-5675 or go to communityactionmidne.com.