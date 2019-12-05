A noon presentation on Dec. 12, will focus on Juul and other e-cigarettes.
“What’s up with Vaping” will take place at North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., and last about 45 minutes, according to a press release from Community Connections Tobacco Free Lincoln County Coalition. The presentation is free. To make reservations, call the library at 308-535-8036
The presenter will be George Haws, coordinator of Community Connections Tobacco Free Lincoln County. He said there has been a troubling increase in the use of e-cigarettes by minors in the last two years. Lincoln County 12th graders indicated in a fall 2018 survey, that 47.4% of them had used e-cigarettes during the previous 30 days.
Haws said the long-term health effects of e-cigarette use are not well known. However, there have been hundreds of reported cases this year of people across the U.S. developing serious lung conditions related to their use, the press release said. Especially troubling is the addictive and harmful effect of nicotine on growing brains. E-cigarettes and other tobacco products contain nicotine. The brain is not fully formed until the early to mid-20s, Haws said.
Haws plans to address the following topics, and to allow time for questions and answers:
» Why teens and young adults are attracted to e-cigarettes.
» Effects of the nicotine on developing brains.
» Other health concerns, including lung damage, and the problem of users adding marijuana/THC and other drugs to vaping devices.
» How to recognize a vape — they are hidden inside pens, watches, etc.. Some are made to look like computer flash drives.
» Where to find help for teens and adults who want to quit using tobacco or e-cigarettes.
» What states and localities are doing about e-cigarettes.
» Where to find more information.
The 2018 survey was conducted by University of Nebraska Bureau of Sociological Research. The Nebraska Risk and Protective Factor Student Survey involves eighth, 10th and 12th graders in schools across the state, and is conducted on even-numbered years. In Lincoln County, 26.3% of 10th graders said they had used e-cigarettes in the previous 30 days, as did 13.9% of eighth graders.
