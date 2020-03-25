Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation has set up a COVID-19 Response Fund to aid local nonprofit organizations in the North Platte area that are providing basic needs to people impacted by the disease caused by coronavirus and the consequences of the outbreak.
The Community Foundation announced the fund in a press release Monday.
“100% of donations received will be used to help local nonprofits deal with responding to the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Eric Seacrest, executive director of the Community Foundation. “The COVID-19 Response Fund is off to a good start thanks to early donors and to funds at the community foundation available for response to this challenging situation.”
Payouts from the COVID-19 Response Fund will provide financial help to nonprofits focusing on providing basic needs, such as food, shelter, healthcare and special needs of at-risk groups of people.
Donations to the COVID-19 Response Fund will be deposited in local banks until paid out to local nonprofits.
Those interested are able to donate to the COVID-19 Response Fund at midnebraskafoundation.org or by mailing a check to Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, PO Box 1321, North Platte, NE 69103.
For those local nonprofits that are aiding the COVID-19 response, a simple grant application is available at midnebraskafoundation.org.
Applications for COVID-19 Response Grants will be considered from nonprofits organizations that serve people in the North Platte area, including the Nebraska counties of Custer, Dawson, Frontier, Hayes, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins and Thomas. Application for grants can be made any time during the COVID-19 outbreak and mailed to Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, PO Box 1321, North Platte, NE 69103. Applications received will be considered by the Community Foundation periodically during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Questions and inquiries about the COVID-19 Response Fund can be directed to Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, mncf@midnebfoundation.org or 308-534-3315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.