Community members support NPCC men’s basketball program

Sixteen teams attended the Knights Cage Club Four-Person Golf Scramble on Friday in North Platte. The event, hosted by the River’s Edge Golf Course, was a fundraiser for the North Platte Community College men’s basketball team.
Teams competed in the afternoon, and then enjoyed a dinner and silent auction, which included VIP tickets to Husker football and basketball games, Husker memorabilia, Michael Jordan memorabilia and a Scott Frost jersey.
Championship flight, first flight and flag prizes were awarded. The championship flight team consisted of Jay and Heidi Jones and Craig and Mataya Trofholz, representing Snell Services. They had a winning score of 60.
The first flight winners, representing the North Platte Area Chamber of Commerce, were Gary Person, Al Erickson, Chuck Francis and Chuck Thompson. They won a three-way tie with a score of 65 after a scorecard playoff.
John Smith, of First Nebraska Financial Services, was the chairman of the golf scramble. Proceeds go to the Knights Cage Club to provide scholarship assistance for the NPCC men’s basketball program.