The North Platte Compassionate Friends chapter will have its annual candle lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at First Lutheran Church, 305 W. Fifth St. in North Platte.
Compassionate Friends is a support group for families that have lost children.
Participants in Sunday’s ceremony are asked to bring a photo of their child and a votive candle. Candle lighting will start at 7 p.m.
Family and friends are welcome.
The Compassionate Friends Worldwide Candle Lighting is an annual event held on the second Sunday in December. People light candles for one hour to honor all children who have died. The candles are lit at 7 p.m. starting in New Zealand. As candles burn down in each time zone, they are lit in the next.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.