WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Adrian Smith, R-Neb., has announced the launch of “The Good Life Showcase,” asking residents of Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District to submit their favorite photo of Nebraska’s 3rd District for an opportunity for it to appear in Smith’s Washington office.
“I am excited to re-launch the “Good Life Showcase” and see the beauty of rural Nebraska as captured by Nebraskans,” Smith said in a press release. “I encourage Nebraskans to submit their perspective on what makes our great state so unique. I look forward to reviewing the submissions and sharing the results.”
For consideration, constituents may submit an original, high-quality photo along with their name, photo location, and a brief description to TheGoodLifeShowcase@mail.house.gov. Smith encourages submissions of what makes the 3rd District unique, including historic buildings, signage and downtowns, farming and ranching equipment and natural features etc. All entrants must own the copyright for
their submission.
Additional rules:
» You may submit multiple photos.
» Photos must have been taken by the person submitting them or be submitted
with attribution.
» Photos must be taken within Nebraska’s 3rd District.
» By submitting your photos, you give Smith’s office permission to use and reproduce them.
» There is no submission deadline, as the showcase will be ongoing.
For additional information, contact Smith’s Washington office at 202-225-6435.
