Young leaders from across the state will gather to network and build skills at the 2020 Connecting Young Nebraskans Summit. The community of Ord has been selected out of numerous community proposals to host the biennial event. The summit is scheduled Oct. 22 and 23, 2020, at Trotter Event Center.
Connecting Young Nebraskans Fund is a statewide network focused on empowering young Nebraskans to connect, lead and shape the future of our communities and state. The network is a dynamic and diverse group of more than 900 peers with a passion for making a difference, a willingness to learn and the desire to build important relationships to help shape the future of Nebraska.
Volunteers from across the state work together with CYN network coordinator Rhonda Veleba to strategize and develop the summit. This year will be the seventh CYN Summit with the goal of energizing, developing and retaining talented young people in our communities.
“The energy and enthusiasm is contagious and I’m proud to have the opportunity to work with exceptional individuals from both the host community team in Ord and the CYN steering team,” said Rhonda Veleba, CYN network coordinator.
“The selection process was difficult,” said Veleba. “It is incredible how diverse the community planning teams were and how much energy the applications exuded.”
CYN’s 2018 summit was held in Pender and attracted over 150 young leaders representing 44 Nebraska communities. The 2018 summit was facilitated in an “un-conference” style that allowed attendees to host table-top discussions around subjects that were important to them and the future of their hometowns. Many participants commented on the event’s unique format, which deviated from the typical expert-audience model. Ninety-seven percent reported that the summit motivated them to make a difference in their community.
Registration for the CYN 2020 summit will open next year. For more information, visit connectingyoungnebraskans.org.