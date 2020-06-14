Early season diseases in corn
We are starting to get some reports of early season diseases showing up in corn this year. Diseases are heavily determined by environmental conditions, plant susceptibility, diseases present and field history.
Goss’s wilt is a bacterial disease in corn that typically — but not always — needs a wounding event (e.g., sandblasting, wind, hail, machinery damage, etc.) for the bacteria to enter the plant and initiate infection. Symptoms usually develop in the summer as leaf lesions that have irregular and watery looking margins, are yellow to brown in color, and have tiny dark green to black spots. I came across a plant earlier this week that exhibited these symptoms and upon further investigation, I could tell the bacteria had spread to the point where the entire plant was infected, otherwise known as a systemic infection. Plants that are systemically infected this early in the growing season are stunted, wilted, and most every leaf is exhibiting symptoms. While this was the only plant that I found in the field, it is very unlikely that it will survive to the end of the growing season.
Anthracnose leaf blight is a common disease this time of year on smaller plants where infected residue from last year’s corn crop is present. Early leaf blight symptoms include yellow to brown spots on the lower leaves of the plant. These symptoms can easily be confused with eyespot or early gray leaf spot lesions. While symptoms may be alarming, the lower leaves tend to fall off as new leaves emerge from the whorl. Chemical treatment may not be an option, but understanding genetic resistance is important. Knowing your crop rotation and field history is important for managing this disease as some hybrids may be resistant to the early leaf blight phase, but are more susceptible to the late season stalk rot phase, which can impact stalk quality and standability. Scout your fields early this year to determine if residue management will be necessary this fall.
Holcus spot is another bacterial disease in corn that while visible in the field is usually not severe enough to warrant a management decision. Symptoms of holcus spot include small, round spots that are white to tan in color and may have a slightly irregular or watery looking margin around the lesion. Disease may be found sporadically in the field and the bacteria can enter the plant through wounds or natural openings, like stomata. In some instances, it may look like there is a lot of holcus spot in a field shortly after a pesticide has been applied. It’s important to know and understand what chemicals and adjuvants were used in the tank mix during a pesticide application as sometimes, pesticide or adjuvant injury may be confused with holcus spot or other diseases in corn. If these spots show up shortly after a pesticide application is made, check the tank mix and see if any of those chemicals could have caused leaf damage. Damage may also be very dependent on environmental conditions when the applications were made. If symptoms keep developing several weeks after the pesticide mix was applied and you have a history of holcus spot in your field, it’s possible you might have a severe case of holcus spot.
The last disease I have gotten questions about this week is the presence of early season bacterial leaf streak. The earliest I saw bacterial leaf streak in 2019 was in early- to mid-June on fields that had infected corn residue from the previous year’s crop. Symptoms this time of year would be found on the lower leaves and may easily be confused with anthracnose or early gray leaf spot. Bacterial leaf streak lesions are long, irregular, brown with a yellow halo, and they tend to not cross over the parallel leaf veins. Symptoms may be confused with other early season corn diseases, so accurate identification will be necessary going forward. If you’re unsure of what diseases you might have in your field, please send samples to UNL’s Plant and Pest Diagnostic Clinic in Lincoln for confirmation.
Dicamba concerns
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued a ruling on June 3, 2020 canceling the registrations for three dicamba herbicides used on dicamba-resistant soybeans: XtendiMax, FeXapan and Engenia. On June 8, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released this statement: “Growers and commercial applicators may use existing stocks that were in their possession on June 3, 2020, the effective date of the Court decision. Such use must be consistent with the product’s previously-approved label, and may not continue after July 31, 2020.” Certain states have cutoff dates that may require farmers and commercial applicators to use these products earlier than July 31. Syngenta’s dicamba-based product Tavium was not included in this lawsuit or subsequent ruling, and may still be used per label and state requirements. We will keep producers posted on any updates about these products as we learn more. For more information, please refer to this CropWatch Article at cropwatch.unl.edu/2020/ninth-circuit-court-orders-cancellation-three-dicamba-products-updated.
