The North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau has released final results of the American Cornhole Organization’s Major Series tournament Jan. 10-11 at the D&N Event Center in North Platte.
Below are the full results:
Blind draw division: 1, Jason Ehrhardt of Colorado and Erik Hubbard of Las Vegas, Nevada; 2, Jess Baldwin of Colorado and Wayne Rau of Wisconsin; 3, Alanna Burkey of Colorado and Jeff Staniszeski of Colorado; 4, Keegan Prior of Wyoming and Toby Dede of South Dakota.
Women’s singles: 1, Maggie Geiger of Wisconsin; 2, Julie Christenson of South Dakota; 3, Alanna Burkey of Colorado; 4, Bridget Danforth of South Dakota.
Seniors singles: 1, Wayne Rau of Wisconsin; 2, Ruben Martinez of South Dakota; 3, Daniel Deisher of Illinois); 4, Randy Johnson of Indiana.
Juniors singles: 1, Keegan Prior of Wyoming; 2, Alanna Burkey of Colorado; 3, Riley Carl of North Platte; 4, Easton Geisler of North Platte.
Co-Ed doubles: 1, Wayne Rau and Maggie Geiger of Wisconsin; 2, Leslie Dupuy and Julie Christenson of South Dakota; 3, Delvan Worley and Lynn Worley of Colorado; 4, Toby Dede and Bridget Danforth of South Dakota.
World singles: 1, Zane Wilson of Utah; 2, Gino Delisa of Colorado; 3, Kevin Warner of Colorado; 4, Steve Smith (No. 11 in World Singles Standings) of Indiana; 5, BJ Torres of Colorado; 6, Daniel Deisher (No. 22) of Illinois; 7, David Corral of Colorado; 8, Wayne Rau of Wisconsin; 9, Jamie Dennison of Kansas; 10, Erik Hubbard of Las Vegas.
World doubles: 1, Wayne Rau and Maggie Geiger of Wisconsin; 2, David Corral and Taelon Harris of Colorado; 3, Steve Smith and Troy Catlin (No. 32) of Indiana; 4, B.J. Torres and Kevin Warner of Colorado; 5, Lonnie Williams and Ruben Martinez of South Dakota; 6, Gino Delisa and Jason Ehrhardt of Colorado; 7, Jess Baldwin and Robby Grell of Colorado; 8, Zach Gartrell and Randy Orvin of North Platte; 9, Delvan Worley and Lynn Worley of Colorado; 10, Patrick Sandridge and Erik Hubbard of Las Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.