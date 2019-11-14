Friday is America Recycles Day. It is the only nationally recognized day dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States. Recycling is something to celebrate because it creates jobs, prevents litter, extends the life of our landfills, saves energy, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions affecting climate change.
According to The Recycling Partnership, 87% of Americans feel recycling is important and 81% want to find ways to create less waste.1 Yet, only 53% of Americans can recycle at home as easily as they can throw something away.2 Those who can recycle easily are only recycling half of what they could.3
Recycling isn’t just an environmentally friendly activity; it contributes to the local and state economy. According to the Institute for Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI), the recycling industry in Nebraska contributed over $600 million in economic impact and $53 million in federal, state and local taxes in 2019. In the same year, recycling supported 2,972 jobs for over $170 million in wages.4
Recyclables are internationally traded commodities, just like corn and soybeans. In the past two years, a reduction in overseas demand for recyclables has resulted in low market prices. The depressed market has led some recycling programs in Nebraska to rethink their approach and a few have even closed. The downturn is expected to abate as new domestic paper mills begin production over the next few years.
Recycled materials generated in Nebraska are made into products people use every day. Clean paper fiber is made into cardboard boxes, facial tissues, toilet paper, egg cartons, grocery bags, Kraft envelopes, and paper board. Plastics are made into textiles, carpeting, stuffing, plastic lumber, picnic tables, park benches, and truck bed liners. Aluminum cans are recycled into new cans. Tin cans are processed into new steel products. Glass bottles become new bottles and fiberglass insulation.
Whether landfilled or recycled, there is a cost to managing waste. When recycled, materials are reprocessed and repurposed into new products. When landfilled, they are lost forever. Landfills, while necessary, are costly to build and diminish the economic value of Nebraska land. They pose a long-term threat to groundwater and are a source of greenhouse gas emissions.
A majority of Nebraska communities use a private waste collection system in which households subscribe directly to one or more trash haulers; however, this is the most inefficient and expensive collection system for taxpayers. It creates inconsistent service levels between haulers and more truck traffic, which increases road damage, greater safety concerns, and higher greenhouse gas emissions.
There is a better model. When municipalities take control over the design of their solid waste and recycling programs, taxpayers get a better value for their money. More than 70% of U.S. cities use an organized trash and recycling system of their own design to provide efficient, comprehensive services at a better price.5
Citizens can support recycling by actively engaging elected officials to ask for better control over solid waste and recycling services and by learning to “Recycle Right”. Placing trash and unacceptable materials in recycling containers adds to sorting and processing costs and can cause an entire load to be landfilled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.