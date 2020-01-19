The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced 20 proposals have been selected for funding in the fourth round of the County Bridge Match Program.
The CBMP provides funding to counties for the innovative replacement and repair of deficient county bridges. The fourth Request for Proposals (RFP) was announced in October, with $4 million to be distributed to counties across Nebraska.
