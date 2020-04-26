The increased threat of serious infection related to COVID-19 has given many people another reason to quit smoking or using electronic cigarettes. The Nebraska Tobacco Quitline provides free, confidential help.
Callers to the Quitline receive encouragement, help in identifying their triggers and other counseling based on their individual circumstances. Free nicotine-replacement products are available to those who qualify medically, to help them through the transition period, according to a press release from Community Connections Tobacco Free Lincoln County.
Often tobacco users try several times before they quit for good. However, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that since 2002 the number of former smokers has exceeded the number of smokers in the United States.
The CDC website lists a number of health benefits from quitting, some of which occur right away. “Within 20 minutes after you smoke that last cigarette, your body begins a series of changes that continue for years,” it says. “Quitting smoking at any age has benefits.”
The Quitline is available 24 hours a day, in many languages, at 1-800-QUIT-NOW. The direct line number for Spanish is 1-855-DÉJELO-Ya.
Information is also available on the Community Connections Tobacco Free Lincoln County web page at communityconnectionslc.org/tflc.
