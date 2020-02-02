Cozad student takes fifth place at national 4-H speaking contest

Greg Treffer of Cozad competed at the 100th Annual Western National 4-H Horse Classic in Denver. Treffer represented Nebraska in the horse public speaking contest after winning the state 4-H contest last summer. He presented his speech on horse colic and placed fifth. Treffer was also a member of the Nebraska team that accumulated enough points in five contests to win the “High State Overall” in a close competition with Utah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.