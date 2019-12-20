LINCOLN — “QUILTS,” a new episode of PBS’s “Craft in America,” will prominently feature the International Quilt Museum at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln when it premieres nationwide on PBS and at 8 p.m. CT Dec. 27 on NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations.
The Peabody Award-winning documentary series, “Craft in America” discovers the beauty, significance and relevance of handmade objects and the artists who make them.
For more than a decade, the series has taken viewers on cultural journeys across this nation, honoring the multiplicity of traditions that have come to define our country.
In this episode, Carolyn Ducey, curator of collections, and Leslie C. Levy, executive director, introduce the International Quilt Museum, where the mission is to build a global collection and audience that celebrate the cultural and artistic significance of quilts.
“We are thrilled to partner with ‘Craft in America’ to help tell the story of American quilts,” Levy said. “This episode truly captures the spirit and heart of our rich quiltmaking tradition. We’re also excited to share our collection, exhibitions and research with a national audience through the lens of this captivating episode.”
The “Craft in America” crew was at the IQM last March to film interviews and view quilts from the collection, which are featured throughout the hour-long episode.
In this episode, viewers meet contemporary masters of this surprising and powerful art form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.