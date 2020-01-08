The North Platte Public Library is offering multiple workshops to get people acquainted with the capabilities of the Creation Station equipment. In each workshop, staff operate the equipment and the attendees get to assemble a take-home item for a fee. This fee covers supplies and staff preparation.
A frosted snowman luminary workshop will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Attendees will make a frosted snowman luminary jar.
Also on Thursday, there will be a vinyl workshop. This event requires pre-registration. The fee is $5, and all supplies are provided. Ages 9 and up.
There are snowflake mobile workshops at 2, 4, 6 and 7 p.m. on Monday and at 6 and 7 p.m. Jan. 16. Library staff will use the laser cutter to make snowflake designs and provide supplies to turn several delicate paper snowflakes into a mobile. Attendees get to choose the flakes and do the assembly of a paper mobile. Minimum age is 12 and older. The fee is $7 per person for one mobile.
There are paper lantern workshops at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. on Jan. 25. Get started on decorations for the Chinese New Year by building a decorative paper lantern. Several designs and laser cut patterns are available. The workshop is for ages 12 and older. Fee is $4.
On Jan. 27, there are “It’s All About the Bag” workshops at 2, 4, 6 and 7 p.m, The program will repeat at 6 and 7 p.m. Jan. 30. The library has a selection of sturdy tote bags. In this workshop, attendees will choose one of several designs for staff to apply to a bag. Workshop is for ages 12 and older. Fee is $8.
Each workshop is limited to four attendees and pre-registration is required. You can register by phone at 308-535-8036, ext. 3320. Most workshops take 1 hour. No children younger than 5 can be in the room.
