WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reminding agricultural producers interested in the Conservation Reserve Program 2020 that general signup must be complete by Feb. 28. This signup is available to farmers and private landowners who are either enrolling for the first time or re-enrolling for another 10- to 15-year term.
Farmers and ranchers who enroll in CRP receive yearly rental payments for voluntarily establishing long-term, resource-conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or trees (known as “covers”), which can control soil erosion, improve water quality and develop wildlife habitat on marginally productive agricultural lands.
CRP has 22 million acres enrolled, but the 2018 Farm Bill lifted the cap to 27 million acres.
Marking its 35th anniversary in 2020, CRP has had many successes, including preventing more than 9 billion tons of soil from eroding, enough soil to fill 600 million dump trucks.
The CRP continuous signup is ongoing, which enables producers to enroll for certain practices. FSA plans to open the Soil Health and Income Protection Program, a CRP pilot program, in early 2020, and the 2020 CRP Grasslands signup runs from March 16 to May 15.
To enroll in CRP, contact your local FSA county office or visit fsa.usda.gov/crp.
