CHADRON — Four area students are part of the Chadron State College Theatre Department’s performance of “Evil Dead: The Musical” this weekend. The final performance is at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Memorial Hall’s Auditorium. Tickets are not required. Suitable for ages 14 and older due to language and violence.
In “Evil Dead: The Musical,” five college students spend the weekend in an abandoned cabin in the woods, accidentally unleashing an evil terror. In this comedic take on the 1980s horror franchise, characters and demons sing and dance. And, as in the three films, the character, Ash, dishes out various one-liners and fights the never-ending demons. The musical takes creative liberty with the plot lines of the “Evil Dead” movies, mixing together the characters and concepts, as well as changing the sequence of events for stage and comedic intent.
Abigail Goosey of Tryon, Jarret Buchholz of Arnold, Cheyenne Bacon of Ogallala and Caitlin Hueftle of North Platte are involved in the production.
