John Csukker of Columbus was elected as president of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association Feb. 12 at the organization’s annual meeting at the Embassy Suites in Lincoln.
Joining Csukker on NPPA’s leadership team are President-Elect Shana Beattie of Sumner, Vice President Jared Lierman of Beemer and newly elected directors Chad Johnson of Norfolk, Mark Wright of Fremont, Kyle Baade of Plymouth and Ryan Preister of Humphrey. Karen Grant of Meadow Grove will serve as first alternate director and Jennifer Ruby of Howells will serve as second alternate director.
Retiring directors are Duane Miller of Davenport, Ron Browning of Fremont, Kevin Peterson of Osceola and Tim Chancellor of Broken Bow.
Csukker is the environmental senior services manager for the Great Plains Region for The Maschhoffs. He is responsible for the environmental permitting and compliance for The Maschhoffs company-owned farms as well as independent pork production partners in Nebraska, Missouri and Wyoming. Csukker traveled to Mexico while participating in the Pork Leadership Institute, a comprehensive training program conducted jointly by the National Pork Producers Council and the National Pork Board, designed to develop future leaders for the U.S. pork industry. He has represented Nebraska’s pork producers in Washington, D.C., served as an NPB and NPPC forum delegate. He is a member of NPPC’s Environmental Policy Committee and was part of the governor’s trade mission to Shanghai and Hong Kong.
First elected to the NPPA Board of Directors in 2015, John said in accepting the NPPA Presidency, “I want to continue the success of this organization and the hard-working individuals we represent. Let me hear your ideas, get your feedback and together we will find out more ways our Association can serve the pork producers of Nebraska better.”
