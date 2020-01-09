Cub Scouts learn about nature at STEM Day

Cub Scouts learn about nature Saturday during a STEM Day organized by the North Platte Community College STEM Club. Among other things, the Cub Scouts researched animals native to Nebraska then created and presented a poster about the animals to others in their group. Ecologist Dan Hitch was one of the experts who spoke to the children. The Cub Scouts were also given a set of binoculars to take home. They used the binoculars to observe animals, including a herd of deer, at the West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte.