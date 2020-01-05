The Custer County 4-H Council and Custer County 4-H Clubs will start selling ads for the Custer County Fair premium book within the next few weeks.
“The ad sales will serve as a fund raising project for the 4-H Council to support the Custer County 4-H program,” said Colleen Peterson, 4-H aide at the Nebraska Extension-Custer County Office. “This money will be used for printing the Custer County Fair premium book, trophies, scholarships, trips, medals of achievement, plaques and many other awards.”
4-H clubs will be selling ads in each community in Custer County. Anyone may purchase an ad: local businesses, feed and seed corn dealers, purebred and commercial livestock breeders, farm organizations, 4-H clubs, individuals, parents, grandparents, etc. Cost of the ads will vary according to the size of the ad.
If you would like to purchase an ad, and have not been contacted by a 4-H club member, contact the Custer County Extension Office before March 2 via Custer-County@unl.edu or 308-872-6831.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.