BROKEN BOW — MaShayla Burnett, Oconto; Brianna Glendy, Comstock; Blake Racicky, Mason City; and Grant Reynolds, Broken Bow are recipients of $500 scholarships awarded by the Custer County 4-H Activities Scholarships. They will each be awarded a $500 scholarship at the time they each enter their second semester of post-secondary education.
Burnett is the daughter of Mitch and Jessica Burnett of Oconto. Burnett will be attending Doane University this fall, majoring in elementary education.
Glendy is the daughter of Bryan Glendy of Oconto and Heather Jones of Broken Bow. Brianna will be attending Central Community College in Columbus this fall, majoring in elementary education.
Racicky is the son of Greg and Joyce Racicky of Mason City. Racicky will be attending the Northeast Community College in Norfolk this fall, majoring in animal science.
Reynolds is the son of Scott and Elizabeth Reynolds of Broken Bow. Reynolds will be attending Fort Hayes State University this fall, majoring in construction management.
