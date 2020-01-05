Custer County Extension will be hosting private pesticide training for farmers and ranchers who need to renew their certified private pesticide applicator’s license, or anyone who wants to become certified.
The 2020 schedule is:
» 1 p.m. Jan. 15, Community Building, 314 W. Main St., Sargent.
» 7 p.m. Jan. 27, Community Building, Ansley.
» 1 p.m. Jan. 30, Legion Building, North Walnut Street, Arnold.
» 1 p.m. Feb. 3, Seven Valleys Senior Center, 105 N. Grand Ave., Callaway.
» 1 p.m. Feb. 5, 4-H Building, 431 S. 10th St., Broken Bow.
In order to become certified, producers pay a $40 recertification fee for study materials and training and will then be billed from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture an additional $25. If you cannot attend any of these trainings, the other options would be completing an online training costing $75 or attending a private pesticide training in another county. You must be certified if you intend to purchase or use any restricted use pesticides.
