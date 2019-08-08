DAR dedicates member’s grave

Registrar Mary E. Agler, left, and Chaplain Jan Bollish from Sioux Lookout Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution along with other members of the chapter dedicated the grave of Clara Grace Votaw by placing a DAR maker on her grave located in the Wellfleet Cemetery. Many of Votaw’s descendants and family friends were in attendance at the ceremony. Votaw joined Sioux Lookout Chapter Jan. 19, 1945, and was a valued member until her death on Aug. 12, 1963, at the age of 80. Votaw’s father, John Slonaker Swink was a descendant of Casper Welsh from Pennsylvania who served under Capt. Samuel Rogers of the Cumberland County Militia, and he died in 1817. Votaw enrolled eleven of her grandchildren into the Sioux Lookout Children of the American Revolution Society. Three of her granddaughters are currently D.A.R. members in chapters in their communities.