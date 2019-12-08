Dawson Co. 4-H’ers attend National Congress

The Nebraska Extension 4-H Program had 26 youth and three chaperones attend the 2019 National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Georgia, from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3. Dawson County delegates are, pictured from left, Benjamin Soria, Kearney; Emma Peterson, Gothenburg; Mattison Beattie, Sumner; Abbie Owens, Lexington; Saidi Ringenberg, Lexington; Sarah Treffer, Cozad; Helene Keiser, Gothenburg; and Morgan Schroeder, Cozad. National 4-H Congress is a premiere national 4-H event that recognizes excellence and provides an outstanding educational opportunity for 4-H youth.