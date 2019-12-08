Dawson Co. 4-H’ers attend National Congress

The Nebraska Extension 4-H Program had 26 youth and three chaperones attend the 2019 National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Georgia, from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3. Dawson County delegates are, pictured from left, Benjamin Soria, Kearney; Emma Peterson, Gothenburg; Mattison Beattie, Sumner; Abbie Owens, Lexington; Saidi Ringenberg, Lexington; Sarah Treffer, Cozad; Helene Keiser, Gothenburg; and Morgan Schroeder, Cozad. National 4-H Congress is a premiere national 4-H event that recognizes excellence and provides an outstanding educational opportunity for 4-H youth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.