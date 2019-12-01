The Dawson County 4‑H Council announced at the recent 4‑H Achievement Barbecue their 4‑H nominees to represent Dawson County in the State competition of the 4‑H Awards/Incentives program.
The Dawson County 4‑H nominees for National 4-H Congress are as follows:
Abby Allen, Lexington; Keith Allen, Lexington; Eli Boryca, Cozad; Karla Herrarte, Lexington;
Andrew Kreuscher, Gothenburg; Emma Luther, Overton; Sydni Ringenberg, Lexington; Hayden Russman, Gothenburg; Gracie Schneider, Cozad; Daniela Solis, Lexington; Greg Treffer, Cozad; Spencer Walahoski, Overton; Jacie Wolfinger, Lexington; and Aven Zimmerman, Overton.
Several 4-H’ers earned the opportunity to represent Dawson County in the state selection process for National 4-H Conference. The state selection is based on the Achievement Application and a personal interview. Those 4-H’ers include: Keith Allen, Lexington; Mattison Beattie, Sumner; Helene Keiser, Gothenburg; Abbie Owens, Lexington; Emma Peterson, Gothenburg; Savannah Peterson, Gothenburg; Saidi Ringenberg, Lexington; Gracie Schneider, Cozad; Morgan Schroeder, Cozad; Greg
Treffer, Cozad; Sarah Treffer, Cozad; and Spencer Walahoski, Overton.
