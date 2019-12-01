The Dawson County 4‑H Council announced at the recent 4‑H Ach­ievement Barbecue their 4‑H nominees to represent Dawson County in the State competition of the 4‑H Awards/Incentives program.

The Dawson County 4‑H nominees for National 4-H Congress are as follows:

Abby Allen, Lexington; Keith Allen, Lexington; Eli Boryca, Cozad; Karla Herrarte, Lexington;

Andrew Kreuscher, Gothenburg; Emma Luther, Overton; Sydni Ringenberg, Lexington; Hayden Russman, Gothenburg; Gracie Schneider, Cozad; Daniela Solis, Lexington; Greg Treffer, Cozad; Spencer Walahoski, Overton; Jacie Wolfinger, Lexington; and Aven Zimmerman, Overton.

Several 4-H’ers earned the opportunity to represent Dawson County in the state selection process for National 4-H Conference. The state selection is based on the Achievement Application and a personal interview. Those 4-H’ers include: Keith Allen, Lexington; Mattison Beattie, Sumner; Helene Keiser, Gothenburg; Abbie Owens, Lexington; Emma Peterson, Gothenburg; Savannah Peterson, Gothenburg; Saidi Ringenberg, Lexington; Gracie Schneider, Cozad; Morgan Schroeder, Cozad; Greg

Treffer, Cozad; Sarah Treffer, Cozad; and Spencer Walahoski, Overton.

Get the top daily Headlines from the North Platte Telegraph

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.