Dawson Co. 4-H’ers perform well at national livestock exposition

The Dawson County 4-H Skillathon team recently competed at the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky. Team members were Savannah Peterson, Neligh Andersen, Heath Keiser and Jace Russman, all of Gothenburg. Accompanying the group were coaches Heath Weichel of Eustis and Taryn Vonderschmidt of Lexington.
The team placed fourth high overall, second in the evaluation division and ninth in the quality assurance division.
Savannah Peterson placed 12th overall individually and fifth in the individual identification division. Heath Keiser placed 14th overall individually and fourth in the individual evaluation division.
The North American International Livestock Exposition is the largest all-breed, purebred livestock event in the world, with 10 livestock divisions and nearly 30,000 entries from the 48 contiguous states — all under one roof. Countless exhibitors and visitors attend each year.
The quartet earned the trip to represent Nebraska at the National 4-H Contest by being the champion team at the Premier Animal Science Event this past summer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Of the six practical knowledge stations they won the evaluation/marketing, the equipment/breeds and the meats.
In 2015 the Dawson County team of Tigh Renken, Kole Berke, Patrick Peterson, Emily Keiser and Alyssa Schneider also earned a trip to NAILE. According to Bruce Treffer, UNL Extension Educator, Dawson County has a history of talented youth that continually excel in life-skill competitions.
