158 4‑H members, parents and leaders attended the 74th annual Dawson County 4‑H Achievement Barbecue Oct. 27 at the Lexington Middle School cafeteria. Dawson County Cattlemen provided the beef which was prepared by LaRae Thompson of Main Course Catering and the Dawson County 4‑H Foundation provided the trimmings for the annual event. The Pony Express and the Dawson County Agricultural Society served the group in their usual efficient manner.
Winners of the “I Dare You” Leadership Award were Greg Treffer of Cozad and Mattison Beattie of Sumner. The Outstanding 4‑H Member Service Award sponsored by Nebraska Farm Bureau was presented to Savannah Peterson of Gothenburg. Helene Keiser of Gothenburg was chosen to receive the Outstanding Junior Leader Award, presented in memory of Melvin Marshall.
Medals for excellence in several project areas were awarded to Helene Keiser of Gothenburg, beef; Sydni Ringenberg of Lexington, cats; Helene Keiser of Gothenburg, horse; Gage Schledewitz of Oconto, poultry; Breckyn Gibbens of Gothenburg, rabbits; Andrew Kreuscher of Gothenburg, home environment; Sarah Treffer of Cozad, shooting sports; Hayden Russman of Gothenburg, swine; Ivey Zimmerman of Overton, food and nutrition; Helene Keiser of Gothenburg, public speaking; Karla Herrarte of Lexington, clothing and textiles; Andrew Kreuscher of Gothenburg, photography; Jacie Wolfinger of Lexington, sheep; Emma Luther of Overton, wildlife; Regan Schroeder of Cozad, wood science; and Mattison Beattie of Sumner, gardening and horticulture.
Winners of the Jack Reed Memorial Judging trophies were Jennifer Guerra-Mazariegos of Eddyville, Top Senior Meats Judge; Jacie Wolfinger of Lexington, Top Junior Meats Judge; Heath Keiser of Gothenburg, Top Senior Livestock Judge; and Jacie Wolfinger of Lexington, Top Junior Livestock Judge.
Tessa Carter of Gothenburg, Lorelai Rickertsen of Lexington, Joel Soria of Kearney and Paige Walahoski of Overton received the 4‑H Good Start Awards. Sophia Burns of Cozad, Jaden Hunke of Lexington, Greta Rickertsen of Lexington and Parker Walahoski of Lexington received the 4‑H Great Job Awards.
