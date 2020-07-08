Dawson County’s 4-H Presentation Contest was conducted virtually on June 30, according to a press release.
Judge for the event was Sandy Stockall of Hershey. Andrea Nisley, UNL Extension educator, ran the event.
Each year a plaque sponsored by Dawson County Farm Bureau is awarded to the top home economics and agriculture 4‑H Clubs. Boots ‘N Spurs 4-H Club of Lexington and Horseshoe Bend 4-H Club of Lexington tied for the agriculture plaque. The alternate was Tail Twisters 4-H Club of Gothenburg.
Dawson County’s representative in the State Fair Premier Presenter Contest will be Sarah Treffer, and the alternate is Greg Treffer.
Representing Dawson County at the State Fair competition will be Abbie Owens, Trina Pearson, Greg Treffer and Sarah Treffer.
The following purple ribbons were awarded: Terrence Bliven, Lexington — “Play Well”; Abbie Owens, Lexington — “Apart Together”; Trina Pearson, Brady — “Trina’s Trendy Tie-Dye”; Greg Treffer, Cozad — “Just the Bad and the Ugly”; Sarah Treffer, Cozad — “Too Cold to Handle.”
Blue ribbon winner was: Brooklyn Reiman, Cozad — “Learning S’More About Baking.”
