The Dawson County Recovery GRoup will be providing financial assistance for 2019 flood victims.
DCRG was established in November 2019 in response to the flooding experienced across Nebraska earlier that year. The members of this group include Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska, Lexington Area United Way, Dawson Area Development, Two Rivers Public Health, Dawson County Emergency Management, Lexington Community Foundation, and Region 2 Behavioral Health. Additional support is being given by the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and a FEMA liaison as well.
Individuals who reported damages at the One Stop in Lexington, July 18, 2019, should expect to receive a text or a call at the phone number that they reported. This will be a follow up contact to see how folks are doing with repairs and if folks qualify for other available programs.
In order to be eligible to receive disaster relief funds, residents will be required to fill out a short application and must present the following information: invoices for costs incurred from flooding, a form of identification and proof of residency in Dawson County (utility bill, bank statement, or ID with current address). The amount each household may receive is dependent on the total number of folks who respond with needed proof of cost.
For further information or questions about the Dawson County Recovery Group, please contact Daniel Penaflor at 308-746-3685 or Jessica Fagot at 308-217-2053.
