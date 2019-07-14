Dawson Co. youth to head to 2019 State Fair

Dawson County’s 4-H sewers displayed meticulously sewn garments at Wednesday’s 2019 Fashion Show in the Cozad High School Auditorium.
The theme for the show was “Bright Lights, Big City.” Narrators for this event were Helene Keiser of Gothenburg, Malinda Lo of Lexington, Abbie Owens of Lexington, Saidi Ringenberg of Lexington, and Arlene Soria of Kearney.
The highlight of the evening was the announcement of the Dawson County delegates to the State Fair Fashion Show. Andrea Nisley, UNL Extension Educator, announced the following trophy winners and State Fair delegates.
Trophy winners were Abbie Owens of Lexington and Arlene Soria of Kearney. Alternates and medal winners were Saidi Ringenberg of Lexington, first; and Amaya Stewart of Lexington, second. Also announced was the delegate to State Fair in the Shopping In Style Fashion Show. Trophy winner was Helene Keiser of Gothenburg and alternate Ivey Zimmerman of Overton.
Judges for the Fashion Show and Clothing Construction were Marilyn Martin, Dianne Keller, Diana Williams, Suzanne Martin and Elaine Redfern. Carol Keiser of Gothenburg and Sharon Pearson of Brady were superintendent and assistant superintendent of clothing. Helpers for the day were Kelli Schledewitz of Oconto, Barb Batie of Lexington, Stephanie Ringenberg of Lexington, Gail Kramer of Lexington, and Amy Biehl-Owens of Lexington.
Fashion Show and Clothing Construction
The following are the Fashion Show ribbon placings for each project:
STEAM Clothing, Beyond The Needle, intermediate embellished garment with original design
Purple: Sophia Burns of Cozad; Abbie Owens of Lexington; Aven Zimmerman of Overton and Ivey Zimmerman of Overton.
STEAM Clothing Level 1, fundamentals, simple top or vest
Purple: Sophia Burns of Cozad.
STEAM Clothing 1, fundamentals, simple bottom, pants, shorts, capris or skirt
Purple: Taylor Kramer of Oconto; Kylee Kubert of Oconto; Brooklyn Reiman of Cozad; Lorelai Rickertsen of Lexington; Rieker Spradlin of Cozad; Maya Soria of Kearney.
STEAM Clothing 1, simple dress or jumper
Purple: Taylor Kramer of Oconto.
STEAM Clothing 2, simply sewing, upcycled garment
Purple: Lauren Thompson of Overton.
STEAM Clothing 2, simple sewing, bottom (pants or shorts)
Blue: Trina Pearson of Brady.
STEAM Clothing 2, simple sewing, skirt
Purple: Abby Allen of Lexington.
STEAM Clothing 2, simply sewing, lined or unlined jacket
Purple: Greta Rickertsen of Lexington and Delilah Solis of Lexington.
STEAM Clothing 2, dress
Purple: Jaden Hunke of Lexington; Sydni Ringenberg of Lexington and Ellie Scoville of Sumner.
STEAM Clothing 2, romper or jumpsuit
Purple: Rilyn Schledewitz of Oconto and Daniela Solis of Lexington.
STEAM Clothing 2, skirted outfit
Purple: Amaya Stewart of Lexington.
Blue: Kylie Sellers of Lexington.
STEAM Clothing 2, pants and or short outfit
Purple: Karla Herrarte of Lexington.
STEAM Clothing 3, a stitch further, upcycled garment
Purple: Abbie Owens of Lexington.
STEAM Clothing 3, a stitch further, pant or short outfit
Purple: Lauren Thompson of Overton.
STEAM Clothing 3 – a stitch further, tailored coat, blazer or jacket
Purple: Abbie Owens of Lexington, Saidi Ringenberg of Lexington, and Arlene Soria of Kearney.
Shopping in style fashion show
Purple: Sophia Burns of Cozad; Helene Keiser of Gothenburg; Emma Luther of Overton; Abbie Owens of Lexington; Saidi Ringenberg of Lexington; Aven Zimmerman of Overton; and Ivey Zimmerman of Overton.