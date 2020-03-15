Dawson County 4-H’ers test bull judging skills

Five Dawson County 4-H’ers tested their bull judging skills at the 4-H Beef Judging Clinic recently at the Darr Feedlot. Attending the clinic and earning purple ribbons were, front from left, Samual Winter, Gothenburg; and Mollie Spradlin, Cozad. Back, Greg Treffer, Cozad; Emma Peterson, Gothenburg; and Savannah Peterson, Gothenburg.

 Courtesy photo

Five Dawson County 4-H’ers tested their bull judging skills at the 4-H Beef Judging Clinic recently at the Darr Feedlot. Attending the clinic and earning purple ribbons were, front from left, Samual Winter, Gothenburg; and Mollie Spradlin, Cozad. Back, Greg Treffer, Cozad; Emma Peterson, Gothenburg; and Savannah Peterson, Gothenburg.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.