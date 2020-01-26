LINCOLN — USDA Farm Service Agency Nebraska State Executive Director Nancy Johner reminds agricultural producers to sign up now for the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs. The deadline to choose between ARC or PLC and complete enrollment for the 2019 crop year is March 16, according to a USDA press release.
“By making an appointment now, producers can beat the rush and get the process completed before focusing on spring planting,” Johner said. “Producers who complete the ARC and PLC election and enrollment process now, ahead of the deadline, will still have until March 16 to come back and make changes, if necessary.”
ARC and PLC provide financial protections to farmers from substantial drops in crop prices or revenues and are vital economic safety nets for most American farms.
“Contacting FSA as soon as possible to make an appointment and preparing ahead of time to make a definitive ARC or PLC election will help expedite the enrollment process and ensure FSA meets your customer service expectations,” said Johner.
To assist with the decision-making process, informational resources are available at fsa.usda.gov/arc-plc. Producers also can access fsa.usda.gov/ne where information under the “Spotlights” section includes a webinar that provides ARC and PLC information shared at recent public meetings held across Nebraska.
To schedule an appointment, contact your FSA county office by visiting farmers.gov/service-center-locator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.