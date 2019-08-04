Dean of Career Services Bill Eakins to retire from MPCC

The future of career education is in good hands.
That’s how Bill Eakins, MPCC’s area dean of Career Services, feels about bidding farewell to Mid-Plains Community College. Eakins will officially retire Aug. 9 — leaving behind 34 years of service and a string of unduplicated accomplishments.
“A lot of people can’t wait to retire,” said Eakins. “I’ve never been that way — probably because of what I do. I enjoy my job. The college has been a good place to work. It’s very family-oriented. I never really thought about retiring until the last year or so, but I just feel the time is right.”
Eakins has been in the field of education since 1970. The Paxton native started out as a teacher and coach at Loomis High School in Loomis then taught at Ogallala High School for a year. He served as a career and tech education coordinator at ESU #16 for 10 years before becoming the director of MPCC’s Career Assessment Center in 1985.
Under Eakins’ leadership, numerous career exploration programs were developed — all with the idea that they could serve any size of school district.
Those included a Career Awareness Laboratory for 10th graders and a Career Pathways program for juniors. The programs offer blended high school and college classes directed at a specific field or pathway.
In 1991, Eakins’ department initiated a dual credit program that allows high school students to earn high school and college credit at the same time.
“It was one of the most interesting and gratifying things we’ve ever done,” Eakins said. “We started with a handful of credits and two schools: Arnold and Valentine. Now every high school in our service area takes advantage of MPCC’s dual credit system. It accounts for 14 percent of our total enrollment. I think the partnerships and trust we’ve developed are very important both now and in the future.”
In 1990, Career Services became responsible for college admissions testing, the Transition Services program, Adult Basic Education and Tech Prep.
By 1996, the department was in charge of ACT WorkKeys assessments and the interpretation of scores for high schools and businesses. It was also creating awareness of industry standards for work-related skills and had established a regional certification testing center.
“We have people come from all over, including states around us, to use our certification testing center,” Eakins said. “We’re unique in that we offer something that can’t be found just anywhere else. It’s been a very successful endeavor and has been a valuable service to our 18-county area.”
In 2002, Eakins began overseeing Employment Services at MPCC, providing increased student engagement and collaboration with employers and alumni.
Currently, his department is responsible for everything from career counseling, résumé assistance, employment resources and specialized testing to Adult Basic Education and English as a Second Language services, Americans with Disabilities Act accommodations and transition services for single parents, displaced homemakers and non-traditional students.
“I guess one of the biggest accomplishments is the fact that through the years our department has been given more responsibilities, duties and staff,” said Eakins. “To me, that’s a compliment. The administration wouldn’t have asked us to take on more if we weren’t already doing something right.”
The strength of his department is part of what influenced his decision to retire now.
“I have a great staff — one of the best I’ve ever had,” Eakins said. “I feel like I’m leaving at a good time because these people are fully capable of assuming the duties that need to be done.”
Driving from his home in Paxton to work in North Platte the past three decades, Eakins has racked up enough miles to circle the world about 27 times.
Retirement will not only save wear and tear on his vehicle, it will also provide him with more flexibility to spend time with his wife, Judy, and his son’s family, especially his 9-year-old granddaughter, Esme. Despite that, moving on is bittersweet. While he’s going to miss all the friends he’s made through the college, he’s going to miss his staff the most.
“I play a little golf and I have a good-sized lawn, but the winter might be kind of rough,” Eakins said with a smile. “I might have to come back to the office and have coffee now and then.”