Tufts University
MEDFORD, Mass. — Keenan Rhea of Lexington was named to the dean’s list at Tufts University for the fall 2019 semester.
Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
LINCOLN — More than 5,700 University of Nebraska–Lincoln students have been named to the Deans’ List for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
Qualification for the Deans’ List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum of 12 graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans’ List for more than one college.
Area students:
Anselmo: Renae Marie Finney, junior, Dean’s List; Troy Thomas Gilligan, junior, Dean’s List.
Arnold: Leighton Mills Bubak, freshman, Dean’s List; Tatum Jolynn Cool, freshman, Dean’s List; Morgan Lee Eggleston, senior, Dean’s List; Trevor Lane Halstead, senior, Dean’s List; Jasmine Jade Nelson, junior, Dean’s List.
Bartley: Drew Thomas Minard, junior, Dean’s List.
Brady: Kendal Jo Wahlgren, freshman, Dean’s List.
Broken Bow: Josephine Leigh Bailey, sophomore, Dean’s List; Ryan Kegan Beck, sophomore, Dean’s List; Traiven Joseph Campbell, freshman, Dean’s List; Cade O’Neil Chapin, freshman, Dean’s List; Jack Kent-lee Cole, sophomore, Dean’s List; Alyssa Rose Cyboron, freshman, Dean’s List; Drew Robert Drake, freshman, Dean’s List; Emily Ann Flint, senior, Dean’s List; Joshua Zell Harvey, freshman, Dean’s List; Kalayah Ann Ironshell, freshman, Dean’s List; Marcus Christopher Miller, graduate student, Dean’s List; Bradon S. Parr, freshman, Dean’s List; Joelle Kay Sanger, sophomore, Dean’s List; Cole Jeffrey Ulmer, freshman, Dean’s List; Gracie Senamarie Williams, sophomore, Dean’s List; Griffin Lee Wright, freshman, Dean’s List.
Champion: Shaylee Ann Heathers, junior, Dean’s List.
Chappell: Pierce Aaron Leef, sophomore, Dean’s List.
Cozad: Chandler Alec Brock, junior, Dean’s List; Adam Warner Cole, freshman, Dean’s List; Kayla Eckard, freshman, Dean’s List; Dillon Scott Geiser, freshman, Dean’s List; Mariana Hermosillo, freshman, Dean’s List; Lauren Kay Johnson, freshman, Dean’s List; Jakob Lee Kostman, freshman, Dean’s List; Sydney Noel Lindstedt, freshman, Dean’s List; Margaret Mae McGinnis, freshman, Dean’s List; Nathan Matthew Neil, freshman, Dean’s List; Sadie Katherine Rush, junior, Dean’s List; Abby Ann Thramer, freshman, Dean’s List; Madison Lynn Weatherly, freshman, Dean’s List; Benjamin Jon Wetovick, junior, Dean’s List; Jordyn Ann Worrell, junior, Dean’s List.
Culbertson: Zachary Taylor Whipps, senior, Dean’s List.
Curtis: Allison Elaine Campbell, senior, Dean’s List; Alissa Jo Cottrell, freshman, Dean’s List; Sydney Sue Veldhuizen, freshman, Dean’s List.
Elsie: Hannah Marie Robertson, freshman, Dean’s List.
Elwood: Taylor Hickey, freshman, Dean’s List.
Eustis: Colton Matthew Thompson, sophomore, Dean’s List; Christian Mark Timm, freshman, Dean’s List.
Gothenburg: Amaya Ackerman, freshman, Dean’s List; Ali Jo Bartels, sophomore, Dean’s List; Braden Gregory Foster, junior, Dean’s List; Ryan R. Healey, freshman, Dean’s List; Kalib Jonathan Jones, sophomore, Dean’s List; Kori Kowalewski, sophomore, Dean’s List; Alexander Robert Meyer, junior, Dean’s List; Stuart Wood Moore, junior, Dean’s List.
Grant: Jeramy Ken Bartels, senior, Dean’s List.
Hayes Center: Rebel Grace Sjeklocha, sophomore, Dean’s List.
Imperial: Lauren Kay Gockley, sophomore, Dean’s List; Kalen Jeffrey Wallin, freshman, Dean’s List.
Indianola: Stevie Rae Wadle, sophomore, Dean’s List.
Lemoyne: Rylee Jean Babish, freshman, Dean’s List.
Lexington: Jazmin Esquivel, junior, Dean’s List; MaKenzie Kaylin Johnson, sophomore, Dean’s List; Nia Martinez, sophomore, Dean’s List; Esteban Navarro Rodriguez, senior, Dean’s List; Kathryn Grace Wightman, sophomore, Dean’s List.
Maywood: Von Micah Fritsche, sophomore, Dean’s List.
McCook: David James Brewster, junior, Dean’s List; Andrew Allen Eschliman, junior, Dean’s List; Alexis Dawna Goodenberger, freshman, Dean’s List; Andrew Joseph Graff, sophomore, Dean’s List; Kylee MaKae Hauxwell, sophomore, Dean’s List; Haiden Mae Loop, sophomore, Dean’s List; Spencer Colton Reece Powell, senior, Dean’s List; Gabriel Matthew Sehnert, freshman, Dean’s List; Caleb Alan Sheets, senior, Dean’s List; John Roman Slaby, junior, Dean’s List; Holland Irene Stagemeyer, junior, Dean’s List; Travis Lee Wallen, senior, Dean’s List; Emily Dawn Wells, junior, Dean’s List.
North Platte: Aaron Wallace Allison Sr., junior, Dean’s List; Samuel Jonas Bradney, junior, Dean’s List; Ellie Marie Buhrman Sr., junior, Dean’s List; Karsyn Taylor Buttler, freshman, Dean’s List; Antoinette Marie Caudillo, senior, Dean’s List; Jordan Rene’ Coe, senior, Dean’s List; Karli Maurice Flanders, graduate student, Dean’s List; Zakary Folchert, senior, Dean’s List; Nathaniel Dean Franz, freshman, Dean’s List; Jacob Scott French, junior, Dean’s List; Ellie Elizabeth Granger, freshman, Dean’s List; Kaitlyn S. Hansen, junior, Dean’s List; Morgan Jane Libsack, junior, Dean’s List; Adam Christopher Mackley, senior, Dean’s List; Sydney Jewell McGahan, senior, Dean’s List; Allison Brooke Montgomery, sophomore, Dean’s List; Ainsley Kristeen Nichols, freshman, Dean’s List; Chase Michael Ochs, junior, Dean’s List; Ethan Patrick Ramsey, junior, Dean’s List; Isabel Grace Roberg, freshman, Dean’s List; Amy Ziegler, senior, Dean’s List.
Ogallala: Raelyn Marie DeVries, junior, Dean’s List; Haley Kay Hansmeier, senior, Dean’s List; Brittan Christopher Hoppens, senior, Dean’s List; Mikah Krytianna Regina Hoppens, junior, Dean’s List; Celie J. Knudsen, senior, Dean’s List; Emma Christine Krab, freshman, Dean’s List; Amanda Jo Most, sophomore, Dean’s List; Micah Most, senior, Dean’s List.
Oshkosh: Samantha Rae Schmid, sophomore, Dean’s List.
Paxton: Taylor Grace Dack, junior, Dean’s List; Aidon Glen Perlinger, freshman, Dean’s List; Bennett Geoffrey Perlinger, freshman, Dean’s List.
Stapleton: Kaylee Star Burnside, sophomore, Dean’s List.
Sutherland: Kenessa Raeanne Copeland, junior, Dean’s List; Bennett Andrew Floyd, freshman, Dean’s List; Morgan Elyse Hoatson, sophomore, Dean’s List.
Trenton: Haley Nicole Hrnchir, senior, Dean’s List.
Wallace: Jared Andrew Sullivan, sophomore, Dean’s List.
Wauneta: Nicole Mari Strand, senior, Dean’s List; Zachary Charles Thompson, junior, Dean’s List; Wesley William Wach, sophomore, Dean’s List.
Wellfleet: John Paul Blackmon Sr., freshman, Dean’s List.
Whitman: Lydia Danielle Vinton, junior, Dean’s List.
