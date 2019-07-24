The North Platte Public Library is concluding its summer noon programming with a free presentation, “Once Upon an Eclipse ... How Storytellers in All Ages Have Used Nature’s Greatest Spectacle to Build and Color the Fabric of Their Tales” by Derryl Barr. The presentation starts at noon Thursday at the library, 120 W. Fourth St.
In the presentation, Barr, a former North Platte resident, explores the uses of eclipses by storytellers of all ages — from the vague uncertainties found in ancient chronicles and myths to the detailed spectacle and technical precision exploited by modern cinema, according to a press release from the library.
A total solar eclipse, as many residences of North Platte and surrounding communities have recently had the opportunity to experience firsthand, is nature’s greatest spectacle, the release said. It therefore follows that storytellers of all ages have exploited the natural drama and otherworldliness of totality to help create their plots and develop their themes. As part of the national library summer reading program, A Universe of Stories, “Once Upon an Eclipse” explores these various purposes, techniques and themes in a lively, highly illustrated and animated presentation.
Barr is a former teacher at North Platte High School who has spent a lifetime exploring the eclipse phenomenon through a variety of disciplines that have taken him to all seven continents from where he has observed 24 central solar eclipses, the release said. He currently resides in Iowa.
For preregistrations call the library at 308535-8036, ext. 3310.