The next face-to-face homebuyer education class presented by Lincoln County Community Development Corp. is March 14.
The class will begin at 9 a.m. at North Platte Community College-South Campus, McDonald-Belton Room 124, 601 W. State Farm Road. This class is free to Lincoln County residents. There is a $25 fee for those outside Lincoln County, according to a press release from LCCDC.
Those who attend will learn about when is the right time to purchase a home, budgeting before and after buying a home, the “ins” and “outs” of credit issues, how credit affects the purchase of a home, mortgage products, how to find a house to buy, what is a closing, how to protect the investment in your house and what the responsibilities of a homeowner are.
Classes are generally on the first or second Saturday of the following months: January, March, May, July, September and November. Call 308-534-5095 to register or for more information.
This program is funded in part by grants from Nebraska Housing Developers Association and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development along with support from local community partners.
