LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services added hospitalization data to its COVID-19 dashboard, according to a press release.
DHHS launched the dashboard, found at dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus, in March as an informational resource for Nebraskans. It also provides daily updates to the state’s COVID-19 case totals.
Users can also subscribe on the website and receive an alert via email when new information is posted. As of mid-April, more than 8,900 people had subscribed.
Here’s a sample of some information on the COVID-19 dashboard:
» Directed health measures: All 93 counties in Nebraska are covered by state Directed Health Measures. It’s critical that Nebraskans follow these enforceable measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state. In addition to the state-issued DHM, some local health departments have issued additional restrictions.
» Guidance documents: An extensive list of downloadable Frequently Asked Questions, testing information and executive orders.
» Protect yourself and others: Ten actions Nebraskans can be taking now to slow the spread of COVID-19 along with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for individuals, businesses and communities.
» Traveler recommendations: Recommendations for Nebraskans returning from out-of-state or travelers arriving from out-of-state.
» Nebraska Accommodation Project: This program initially offered accommodations to first responders to quarantine at participating hotels in an effort to protect their families from potential exposure. Recently the pilot program expanded to offer space for members of the public who are required to quarantine or isolate because of COVID-19.
» News releases: Find links to all DHHS COVID-19 news releases and in cooperation with other agencies fighting the coronavirus.
DHHS opened a statewide COVID-19 information line to answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is 402-552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT, seven days a week.
