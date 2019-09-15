LINCOLN— Nebraska is one of only 13 states fully implementing the federal Family First Prevention Services Act Oct. 1. The legislation allows states to provide additional services to keep children safely with their families and out of foster care, according to a press release from DHHS.
FFPSA reforms the federal child welfare financing stream to provide prevention services to families who are at risk of entering the foster care system. Nebraska has developed a five-year prevention plan to utilize FFPSA to improve prevention services and to remove fewer youth from the parental home while providing more comprehensive, evidence-based services to children and their families, the press release said.
“Family First provides additional resources to promote innovation and flexibility to engage the entire community in prevention efforts,” said Dannette R. Smith, DHHS chief executive officer. “Enhancing our preventative services and practice models offers exciting possibilities for us to be responsive to the specific needs of children, teens and families.”
Under FFPSA, states can capture additional federal funding for programs that provide services such as in-home skills based training for parents, mental health care, including family therapy and substance abuse and treatment programs.
DHHS officials have scheduled town hall meetings to talk about the impact FFPSA will have on child welfare in Nebraska and to answer questions from families, stakeholders and the general public about Nebraska’s implementation plan:
» Scottsbluff/Gering, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Sept. 16, ESU 13, 4215 Avenue I.
» North Platte, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Sept. 17, Mid Plains CC, North Campus Room 209, 1101 Halligan Dr.
» Grand Island, 2-4 p.m. and 5:45-7:45 p.m., Sept. 18, Grand Island Public Library, Conf. Room B 1124 W. Second St.
» Norfolk, 2-4 p.m. and 5:45-7:45 p.m., Sept. 19, Norfolk Library, 308 W. Prospect Ave.
