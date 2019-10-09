CURTIS — A year ago Jacob Jenkins knew he was going to study agriculture in college. He just didn’t know exactly where.
Thinking he would attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, a friend suggested Jenkins check out an ag college in Curtis, nearly 185 miles closer to his farm home near Mitchell.
Now, as a freshman diversified ag major at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, Jenkins is glad he took his friend’s advice and attended that NCTA Discovery Day last October.
“When I drove into town that day it looked like where I was from — small town,” Jenkins said. “Everyone I talked to and met was so friendly.”
With a combination of lecture and lab classes in agronomy, a livestock nutrition course and others, Jenkins feels right at home. He also is a member of several student clubs.
“It is definitely going better than I expected,” he said. “I made the right choice.”
“NCTA Discovery Day” begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. Monday and adjourns at 2 p.m., McConville said. The day includes a session dedicated to federal financial aid and NCTA Scholarships.
During Discovery Day, prospective students talk to professors from production agriculture, agribusiness management, veterinary technology, ag equipment, animal science or equine industry management.
“We are a small campus with a big impact,” McConville said.
Additional Discovery Days are Nov. 18, March 2, 2020, and a program called “Junior Day” on April 6, 2020.
Pre-registration is requested for lunch and tours at ncta.unl.edu/discovery-days.
